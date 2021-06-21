CADILLAC — As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to keep people indoors, Cadillac resident Jacob Brew saw it as an opportunity to start Front Door Food Delivery, a local food delivery service.
Brew’s idea struck when he became frustrated with the lack of delivery options in town.
“I was just getting sick and tired of ordering pizza all the time, and that was really the thought. I sat down with my wife, and I was just like, you know, what else can we get, besides pizza for delivery,‘ Brew said. “And eventually, we just came up the idea that there needs to be some sort of delivery service here.‘
To come up with a delivery system, Brew partnered with friend Ronald LaPlante. When customers want food delivered, they call their restaurant of choice and place an order for take-out. Then, the customer calls Front Door Food and someone will pick up the food and bring it to you.
Orders will be placed by phone for the time being, but the co-owners hope to develop a Front Door Food Delivery app.
As far as which restaurants customers can order from, Brew is focusing his service on the “mom and pop‘ businesses in town.
“We have about five or six restaurants that we’re hoping to start with already, and we already were in talks with some more,‘ Brew said. “So it’s overall, it’s very welcoming, and kind of like, ‘OK, great. I’m glad that somebody is finally doing this now.’‘
Front Door Food Delivery is exclusive to the locally owned businesses that become involved, and there are no plans to include chain corporations.
Aside from convenience and local business support, Brew’s business aims to be a less expensive delivery option in comparison to a business like DoorDash, which began deliveries in Cadillac on May 25.
Brew describes the delivery area as a triangle, with its three points being M-115, Boon Road and U.S. 131. According to Brew, there are plans for expansion.
“We hope within maybe a week or two, we can extend that out a couple more miles to get other people in between here in Lake City and stuff and a little bit out over on the west side more,‘ Brew said.
Front Door Food Delivery faced delays due to the holiday weekend, but will be up and running before the end of the summer. Visit frontdoorfooddelivery.com to learn more and to stay updated on the delivery start date.
