CADILLAC — There’s lots of optimism surrounding local restaurants and bars.
As the tourism season approaches, many owners and managers said they are seeing more customers stopping in for a meal or drinks. With more people coming into their businesses, many feel they are recovering from the pandemic.
“I feel like we’re finally getting back to where we were prior to the pandemic where people want to come out and not just eat, but hang out and stay after for drinks,” Lake City Taphouse manager Heather Laughlin said.
When the restaurant was open during the pandemic, Laughlin said she noticed many people would clear out and opt not to hang out. Now she said it looks like people are becoming more comfortable being around others in the restaurant.
“People are getting back into the groove of hanging out at a bar/restaurant,” she said. “And we’re actually starting to see more new people that we haven’t seen before.”
“It just seems like there are a lot more people coming to the area. New people, new residents, new tourists and new customers coming from other parts of Michigan have been coming in here.”
Clam Lake Beer Company General Manager Dawn Casey said she has noticed tourism in Cadillac is growing every year. This has resulted in traffic picking up at her restaurant.
“We’re putting out record-breaking numbers, which is great month after month,” she said. “We’re doing great.”
Other restaurants are taking an opportunity to make changes to their businesses as traffic picks up. 2 The Moon Bakery owners Nathanial Sigsbey and his wife Chelsie started their bakery during the pandemic in November 2020.
In the last two years, he said they have made some cosmetic changes and added display cases and indoor seating to get back to a sense of normality.
“It’s kind of nice for us now because we can start to build the business and redesign it the way that we really had intended to do from the beginning,” he said.
One concern of some restaurants heading into the tourist season is staffing. Roasted Cafe Manager Simon Piedmonte said they’ve struggled to find people willing to do multiple tasks. He said others are more stubborn in their ways.
“A lot of people feel entitled to making $22 an hour or whatever it is,” he said. “The way employment is right now, everyone feels entitled to a certain amount.”
Being proactive has helped Clam Lake Beer Company General Manager Dawn Casey combat staffing issues. Casey said they’re able to stay open seven days a week by recognizing when they might face surges and identifying gaps in their workers’ schedules.
Sigsbey said he has seen more interest from people in working at his bakery compared to a year ago.
He said they have more applicants, which he credits to social media posts and other outlets.
Inflation is another area of concern for some restaurants. Casey said their food costs have gone up between 20 and 25%. However, she said it hasn’t affected their sales yet.
“That’s an issue, but as long as our customers continue to support us, we’ll be okay,” she said.
Town Pump Saloon co-owner Katie Reid-Ciraulo said the rising cost could affect the number of times people visit local bars like hers. However, she said people seemed to have rallied the best they can and are still coming out often.
“Prices have definitely gone up, but our customers have been very understanding,” she said.
Roaring 20’s Saloon bartender Katie Rhum said it can be hard to explain to customers why prices of certain products or services are increasing. While their prices haven’t gone up, Rhum said she knows some places are paying more for certain products and pass the cost onto customers.
“Everything has gone up and it’s just something that’s kind of out of everybody’s control,” she said. “It’s not the business per se, it’s just inflation.”
Piedmonte said inflation presents a challenge for making ends meet. Having only been in business for over a year, he said it can be a struggle to find a happy medium between what people want to buy and what they’re willing to pay.
“It’s a struggle, especially when you’re trying to compete with things like Starbucks and Biggby who are going to have the lower price points,” he said.
This tourism season will be another big one for local restaurants. Laughlin said places like hers depend on the summer months to carry them through the slow winter.
Though it’s not a make or break season for Roasted Cafe, Piedmonte said it’ll show them how successful it can be during the summer.
“We have high hopes for sure,” he said. “It’s been but growth seen we’ve open. We’ve grown our client based and our menu. Everything is going smoothly.”
