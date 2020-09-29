CADILLAC — The first day of fall has come and gone, and as the leaves start to change color, it is hard not to think ahead to the winter weather that is inevitably coming.
Living in Northern Michigan that isn't a surprise, but for those who struggle financially, it can be even colder. For students within the three Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary schools, a local business is working with the district to make sure students in need have the proper footwear to traverse through the cold and snowy landscape.
Franklin Elementary Jessica Brown said last year Laura Bennett from Ebels General Store reached out to see if they could help. The Falmouth retailer offered to provide boots to those students who couldn't afford to purchase new boots, while a Traverse City-based radio station is helping out with coats.
Last year, 70 families from Forest View and Kenwood elementary schools were helped, according to Brown. This year's need, however, looks to be larger.
"This year, we already have 60 from just Franklin (Elementary), and it is growing," Brown said.
Families within the three elementary schools who have children with needs are to contact the building counselors to let them know if they will need boots, a coat, or both for their child. All requests also must have included a boot size and coat size. All requests needed to be submitted on or before Sept. 25.
Brown said there isn't an indication of a cap in the number of boots and coats that will be donated, but she also said the schools are not promising every student who is in need will get them. If every student isn't able to have their needs met, Brown said the schools will work with other donors in the area to help them.
"This year, we have such a greater need. We are hoping we can provide for the needs of our families," she said. "If there is a cap, we do have other donors in the area that we use that can help families in need with clothing, boots, coats, or whatever."
Ebels General Store Clothing Manager Laura Bennett said they have been participating in the Boots for Kids program for three years. In addition to CAPS schools, McBain and Lake City also have received boots for their students. This year, however, only McBain and Cadillac students are receiving the boots as Lake City opted not to participate this year, according to Bennett.
As for the boots, Bennett said they hope they can get a pair for each student, but they may not be able to if the need exceeds the amount available. Last year, 120 students pairs of boots were given through the program, Bennett said.
With the annual Taste of Christmas event canceled due to COVID-19, Bennett said one of the fundraisers for the boot program is not happening. If someone would like to make a tax-deductible donation, Bennett said they should make a check out to Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac with Boots for Kids in the memo line. Mail checks to 9127 East 44 1/2 Road, Cadillac MI, 49601.
Brown also said families are not submitting any documentation to prove they are in need, and it is all based on the honor system. She also said due to COVID-19, it's not known how the boots and coats will be dispursed to the students.
