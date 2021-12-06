Local road commissions prepared for anything this winter

CADILLAC — As Northern Michigan enters December, area road commissions are preparing for the winter season ahead.
“Things are looking pretty good so far,” Osceola County Road Commission Engineer Manager Michael Mattzela said.
For the road commissions in Wexford, Missaukee, and Osceola, salt supply and staffing are looking good entering December. Every year, these commissions use around 2,500 to 3,000 tons of salt.
At the Wexford County Road Commission, Engineer Manager Karl Hanson said one issue they have noticed is odd delays for different truck parts. While common parts have come in, parts that they typically don’t need as often have been harder to come by.
“The supply chain crisis is slowing things down, but you make the best of it,” Hanson said.
Mattzela said he has noticed the delays too, including with two new trucks his commission is trying to obtain. While this issue hasn’t affected operations yet, managers at all three road commissions said it could later in the winter.
“If one or two trucks break down, it could cause issues, which we’ve seen already,” Mattzela said.
To counteract this issue, the road commissions have tried to obtain parts ahead of time. In Missaukee County, road commission manager Brad Siddall said they have tried to prepare as much as they can for the winter.
“In the last year or so, we’ve seen where parts were getting hard to come by,” Siddall said. “So we tried to stock up parts that we use most often.”
In Wexford, Hanson said they have increased the amount of inventory over the past eight to 10 months and have started ordering parts ahead of time in anticipation of what they’ll need.
In Osceola, Mattzela said they have begun fixing what they can in their shop to avoid any issues.
Despite the difficulty in obtaining certain parts, the road commissions said they are as prepared as they can be with how unpredictable Michigan weather can be.
“We’re probably prepared as best as we’ve ever been with the equipment that we got, so I think we’ll hold up really well,” Siddall said. “Each year we get a little bit further ahead on our equipment, and each year we try to keep up or get a little bit ahead on our salt.”
For the road commissions, the early winter weeks are the most difficult for them because the roads aren’t completely frozen yet, which can make them harder to plow.
As the temperatures begin to drop and snow becomes more frequent, Hanson advised drivers to give the plows plenty of room and to slow down while driving.
“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going,” Hanson said. “You don’t want to be in a rush.”
