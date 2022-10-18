CADILLAC — “Runners are like dogs. If you don’t let them out once or twice a day, there’ll be problems.”
For Grand Rapids native and Cadillac resident Dave Foley, that quote sums up who he is as an athlete. Since 1975, Foley has made it a daily habit to run several miles a day and record those miles.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Foley recorded his 100,000th mile on the streets of Queens, New York, with his son, Ben.
“That was pretty special,” Foley said. “I never envisioned that happening because he lives in New York City, and we get together two, three times a year.”
“And I think it’s special because he ran his first miles with me and I reached a milestone running with him.”
Foley’s journey as a runner began at South High School in Grand Rapids. Foley said as a student, he felt his life would be easier if only he was good at sports.
Foley tried several sports including soccer, baseball and basketball. Then he went out for track.
After realizing he wasn’t fast enough to be a sprinter and declining to try the hurdles, Foley said he ended up distance running.
“There’s no real sort of skill required,” he said. “If you are willing to run hard, suffer discomfort and be tough, you can succeed. No hand-eye coordination, no balance. So it worked for me.”
Foley said he stuck with running in high school and went out to participate in intramural meets while in college. Foley later joined the Army and continued running there.
Foley came to Cadillac in 1974 for a teaching position. When a group of junior high students asked if he was going to run in the Labor Day race that year, Foley said no.
At the time, Foley said he had gotten away from running since the Army, but also wanted to succeed and fit in at his new job. So, Foley told the students he would do it the next year — and those students didn’t let him forget.
Foley said he began running again in the winter of 1975 to prepare for the 5.4-mile race.
“I began to run, and I enjoyed it,” he said. “I started with two miles, and I really had never run farther than two miles.”
After performing well at the Labor Day race, Foley said he decided to participate in more races and got really dedicated.
“I was running in the late 1970s, early 1980s,” he said. “I was running 80 to 100 miles a week.”
One of the keys for Foley to build up his mileage was running to school. Foley said from 1977 to 2003, he ran to and from the junior high school every day until he retired.
Another key was his 27 years as Cadillac’s cross county coach, while also assisting with the track team. While running was fun, it was the bus rides Foley said he enjoyed the most.
“After every meet, I would sit with every kid on the bus, and sometimes we would talk about the race, like what they could have done differently,” he said. “And sometimes we just talked about (their) family or how (they did on a) math test.”
Foley said because he wasn’t a good athlete, he was more sensitive to his less talented runners. Foley said they were making the same effort as his other runners.
“You just try to be positive, but then you may talk to individuals about individual things,” he said. “It’s a one-on-one. It’s not in front of the group.
“Getting mad and yelling doesn’t serve any positive purpose.”
The thought of reaching 100,000 miles crept into Foley’s mind in the 1990s. Foley said he crossed 60,000 miles, which he recorded in the running logs he has kept up with for decades.
“The real help in keeping a running log is when things go well you look back and say, this series of workouts, that seems to work for me,” he said. “Or you have a bad race or you get injured and you look back and say, ‘you know what? It’s a mistake running hills.’”
Foley said the miles continued piling up after his retirement and, before long, he was at 99,888. Only 112 miles until the major milestone.
That’s when Foley experienced a hiccup in his daily running route. On May 24, 2022, Foley said he had shortness of breath and found it difficult to run.
A visit to the doctor revealed he had some damaged heart valves that required surgery. On July 14, Foley said he had open heart surgery in Traverse City to repair a mitral and tricuspid valve. A small hole in his heart was also patched up.
Foley said they stopped his heart for 83 minutes and he was in the hospital for four days after his operation.
After the surgery, Foley said he couldn’t do anything that would elevate his heart rate and stopped running for three months — the longest break from running Foley said he could remember taking.
The three months off wasn’t the first time he had to stop running. Foley said he did sustain a few injuries from running, but nothing too severe. He also had multiple knee surgeries; however, Foley said none of those were caused by running.
During these breaks, Foley discovered other activities, including canoeing and fishing. Foley said he developed these alternative activities to running in case the time came when he couldn’t run anymore.
“Running helped me discover other sports because if I stopped running, I was too fidgety to just sit back,” he said.
“I don’t think if I were confined to being inside it would work well.”
After his recent surgery, Foley said the thought crept into his mind that he may never run again. The doctor put those thoughts to bed, telling Foley he should be as good as he was before at running, and maybe slightly better.
Foley entered cardiac rehab for his surgery in August 2022 and had to set a goal. Foley said he wasn’t a typical patient. While previous patients set goals like reducing their cholesterol or blood pressure, Foley said he didn’t have any issues like that.
Instead, he opted for a running goal.
“I wanted to run four miles on a treadmill,” Foley said. “So, I would go in there and run on the treadmill, which was unusual. They said, ‘We usually don’t have people running on the treadmill while in cardiac rehab.’”
Foley finished the program on Sept. 22 and began running two and three miles without missing too many days. About two weeks later he reached 100,000 miles in New York with his son.
Foley said running is his morning coffee and the numbers speak for themselves. His fastest times include 4:38 for a mile, 9:56 for a two-mile, 15:07 for a 5K, 31:57 for a 10K, and 2:25:10 for a marathon.
He said that he has gone through more than 200 pairs of shoes, ran on more than 300 roads, and dozens of marathons. Dog bites and close encounters with cars and bears were also part of his journey, Foley said.
Foley has continued running since reaching 100,000 miles and said he has no plans to stop. Though he doesn’t have any running goals, Foley said he would like to run on the last day of his life.
“It’s been a daily habit since 1975,” he said. “It’s kind of built into my DNA now.”
