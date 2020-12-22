Local Salvation Army about 70% toward their $57K red kettle goal

CADILLAC — As the Salvation Army enters the final days of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, organizers hope for a strong showing of volunteers to help them reach their fundraising goal.
Captain R.C. Duskin, with the Cadillac Salvation Army, said they are about 70% of the way to their fundraising goal of $57,000.
Duskin said they've had a decent number of volunteers step forward this year but they're still looking for more people to fill time slots between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., which is when businesses see the most foot traffic.
Red kettles are set up in 10 locations throughout the area, including eight in Cadillac, one in Lake City, and one in Falmouth.
The Red Kettle campaign typically runs in November and December, but nationally, it is anticipated the Salvation Army will be serving up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance on a national basis. This includes helping to place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills, and offering relief from addictions.
With the minimum wage being increased recently, Duskin said they've been relying more heavily on volunteers to ring bells. He said they've brought on about twice the number of volunteers this year compared to last year.
Duskin said anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell should go to registertoring.com, but if someone is not comfortable or able to register online, they may call the Cadillac Salvation Army Office and they will help to set something up. The number to call is (231) 775-7131. People in need of food assistance also may call that number.
The Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve.
