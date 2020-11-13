The academic year for local school districts has been an interesting one, and there are still several weeks left before the end of the calendar year.
Before the start of school, families were left to decide if they wanted their children to attend school in person or virtually. Both had their pros, and both had their cons. Since the start of school in either August or early September, some families have opted to change the path they wanted to have their child take, while others stayed put.
With the end of the year approaching, as well as cases of COVID-19 surging, the chance to switch from their current learning path is fast approaching. With that in mind, the Cadillac News talked with several school superintendents and principals to find out what the split is between face-to-face and virtual students as well as what the expectation is as the fall changes to winter and 2020 ends and 2021 begins.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said currently about 15% of the total student body has opted for virtual learning leaving the remaining 85% opting for face-to-face learning. At the beginning of the school year, however, it was hovering around 18% but has since leveled off at 15%.
When the year started, the percentage of students who chose the virtual learning pathway was lower than originally anticipated, according to Brown. She also said the district was pleased that families trusted CAPS to put the right protocols in place to keep their children safe, knowing that face-to-face learning is the best educational setting for a majority of children.
“We continue to support our families in the buildings and remotely. We have learned a lot already and continue to be better in our service to kids,‘ she said.
As for what January holds, Brown said families will be able to decide if they want to stay in their current learning path or switch. It is expected that there will be some ebbs and flow depending on the circumstances in the community, but the hope is they will remain how they are.
Brown said the transition between pathways can be disruptive for a student’s learning.
In Manton, Superintendent Len Morrow said the split for face-to-face and virtual is 85%-15%, but at one point, the percentage of virtual students was between 21-22%. He also said while the district as a whole is at 15% virtual, certain grade levels are at a higher level.
Like Brown, Morrow said he is not anticipating a big change at semester break.
“In my conversations with parents over the summer, I anticipated people wanted students in schools. There are a variety of reasons they are keeping them home,‘ he said. “I don’t think the internet played a role (in families not choosing to go virtual). We provide some assistance for those without access. The main thought was they wanted to know how school was going to look when they are in classes all day and have to wear a mask.‘
Lake City Area Schools started the school year with 35% of its students opting for virtual, which was higher than expected, according to Superintendent Kim Blaszak. Since the beginning of the school year, Blaszak said that percentage has dropped 5-10%, but she said they still don’t have a “full house‘ at any level.
As for why her district had higher levels, Blaszak said it likely was several things that contributed to more than one-third of the student body opting for virtual learning. It could have been a result of the parents’ concerns for the health and safety of their child or children. Maybe they have a vulnerable family member living in their home or the need for mask-wearing for the entire day. She also said some families wanted to give virtual learning a try, but many soon learned it was a lot harder than anticipated.
“For some families, they thought it would be a better way to go, but once it became difficult to stay on top of it we had several high school and middle school students come back,‘ she said. “At the elementary, it has been fairly stable.‘
With the end of the year approaching and the holiday break, Blaszak said she doesn’t know what the start of school in January will look like or if there will be a jump in students in either learning pathway.
Right now, there are concerns regarding the current surge in cases, and while they can keep tabs on students now, there is some uncertainty about what things will be like after they come back from break.
“I’m always concerned. Every day I’m concerned, but we also have a solid plan in place, and if we go remote we can,‘ she said. “Parents already know what to expect, and so I think we have to be able to deal with whatever comes our way. It’s just a fluid situation.‘
Danyel Prielipp is the K-12 principal at Marion Public Schools, but at the start of the school year, she also was serving as the interim superintendent before the district hired Steve Brimmer.
She said when school started they were at 21% of the student body learning virtually. That number, however, has dropped to 17%, according to Prielipp.
“I was very surprised it was that high, and I’m still surprised it is still that high. So many need face-to-face instruction,‘ she said. “I get the fear about coming to school, but when they are home doing virtual, some (students) don’t understand they need to spend 5-6 hours on virtual stuff. It is not something you can log into for 30 minutes and be caught up. We also have some kids who are doing spectacularly with it.‘
To try and help, the district started having half days on Wednesdays for face-to-face students to allow teachers to spend the rest of the day reaching out to their virtual students and give them more attention.
When it comes to what the future holds once the calendar switches to 2021, Prielipp said the hope is that COVID-19 numbers will drop, and more families will want to get back to face-to-face education. That said if the current surge continues it is likely more families will opt to move to virtual, according to Prielipp.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said his district started the year with about 20% of the students opting for virtual learning, but that has since dropped to 14%.
With the current surge in cases, Lukshaitis said he doubts the percentage will drop any more, especially with cold and flu season started.
Up until Halloween, Lukshaitis said there was a steady request to switch, but that has since stopped. He also said it will be interesting to see what the upcoming holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas, bring as it relates to cases of COVID-19.
“We feel face-to-face is more efficient and more effective, but there are some very recognizable and real reasons that someone might want to be home and virtual,‘ he said. “We are empathetic to that.‘
Like Marion, Pine River recently decided by board action to make Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, and Jan. 13 half days to allow teachers more time to collaborate and create online and offline resources for students who are in quarantine. Although the students will go home, they will have the chance to log in to Google Classroom or explore a take-home packet.
