Local schools continue to provide free meals for students

MANTON — Schools are no longer receiving the free lunch benefit introduced during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean zero cost meals are gone completely.
The free meal program was first implemented in 2020 to reduce financial burden for families over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that schools have returned to normalcy, the benefit has come to an end, but several local districts are continuing to provide free meals with the help of other state assistance programs.
At Manton Schools, free meals for all students were already the norm prior to the pandemic. Superintendent Leonard Morrow said breakfast and lunch are provided at no cost to students of every grade due to the district’s enrollment in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).
By adopting CEP, schools in low income areas have their meal cost reimbursed using a formula that’s based on the number of students who could be eligible for free meals. Student eligibility is based on their participation in other meal assistance programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
CEP funding runs on a four-year term, and Morrow said Manton Schools will be up for reevaluation in April. For now, he said being able to offer free meals for students has been a big help for Manton families, both before and following the pandemic.
“Obviously with inflation that’s out there, food costs are up for every family. That’s regardless of age, or any kind of social economic status,” he said. “It costs more to go to the store now than it did last year, and so being able to help our families out with this cost, making sure that there is a breakfast and a lunch that is available to every single student is huge, and we are very thankful that we’re able to help our students out in that way and make sure they’re taken care of.”
Marion Public Schools has also been able to rely on CEP to continue offering free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students. By ensuring that every Marion student is well-fed each day, Superintendent Danyel Prielipp believes the district will see improved academic achievement and memory, as well as reduced absences.
“Healthy students with full bellies are better learners,” she said. “We are able to improve diets while teaching about healthy eating habits and options.”
At Reed City Area Public Schools, some grade levels will go back to paying for meals after the removal of the pandemic benefit. Superintendent Michael Sweet said the district provides free breakfast and lunch at G.T. Norman Elementary through CEP. Free breakfast is available for Reed City Middle School students, but lunch is paid. Reed City High School students will go back to paying for breakfast and lunch.
Despite the loss of free meal benefit, Sweet said the district has been very diligent in cutting costs for those who have had to go back to paying for their meals.
“Anybody that qualifies for a reduced meal, part of the hot lunch fund pay down program allows for a district to absorb the reduced cost,” he said. “So if you qualify for reduced cost meals, the district is picking that up through some of the extra funding that we have received in the past.”
Meal prices at the middle and high schools have been able to remain the same, but Sweet said the district is continuing its search for additional grant opportunities that can continue to cut costs even more.
After two years of receiving the pandemic meal benefit, he said the district is aware the change could be a shock to peoples’ budgets, and has been working to make sure that any student who qualifies for free or reduced lunch is aware of the resources available to them.
