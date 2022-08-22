This week, districts across the state, including some in the Cadillac area, start the new school year and to say it is an exciting time for students and staff would be an understatement.
This school year schools are starting the year with a unique issue. It is one that many have not had to deal with likely ever, especially in Northern Michigan. Earlier this year the education budget was passed that includes the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history and historic investments in school infrastructure, on-campus mental health, school safety, and teacher recruitment and training.
The education budget can be divided into six key sections: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure, and teacher recruitment. Several local superintendents weighed in on these topics and their excitement and questions about this historic funding.
STUDENTS
This year, funding will be the highest per-pupil funding in Michigan history — $9,150 for every kid, in every public school district. Additional support for the nearly 200,000 special education students and 710,000 at-risk students in Michigan. An expansion of free preschool under the Great Start Readiness Program to 1,300 more kids will allow the state to serve more than 50,000 4-year-olds. It also expands funding for career and technical education programs by 27%.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is excited about the state’s investment in children. What that means for CAPS is expanded programming and the hiring of additional staff to support students and staff. She also said the district is launching CAPS Crew to offer after-school enrichment opportunities for students in the third through sixth grades.
“We are hoping to grow and expand these opportunities so our students can have access to experiences that enhance their education,” Brown said. “We will be looking to offer opportunities in academics, arts, and athletics. We are hopeful that we will be awarded additional preschool slots but we don’t know yet.”
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said his district also is excited about the state’s recognition of the need for added funding in education. He said it is a demanding time for public education and the extra funding will go to providing needed programming in the form of teachers, counselors, school social workers, safety measures and support staff.
In particular, Lukshaitis said the increase in funding provided the district the opportunity to increase the number of minutes fourth through seventh-grade students will have in core classes, including reading and math. He also said it helped address class size in the lower elementary as the district added a kindergarten teacher.
The additional funding also allowed the district to purchase curriculum resources K-12, according to Lukshaitis.
For Buckley Community Schools, Superintendent Jessica Herrand said it was important to utilize some of the funding to increase outside of contract teacher pay. Historically, Buckley has struggled to pay its teachers as much as other districts, which has made it difficult to retain quality teachers. The increase in funding helps the district do that.
She also said the district is expanding its preschool by adding a classroom as that is a huge need for the Buckley community. Herrand said the district is hopeful to also add a tuition-based opportunity. They also were able to offer summer learning opportunities with teaching staff for students who had a deficit due to COVID or some other reason.
In Manton, Superintendent Len Morrow said it is helping to offset costs the district has incurred including that created by the huge jump in the rate of inflation. He also said it will help the district when it comes to the increases in transportation costs and general costs for things like paper and technology.
“Everything has gone up in the last year and a half and schools are no different than families in that aspect,” Morrow said. “It is helping to offset some of those costs.”
Evart Public Schools Superintendent Shirley Howard said the district is continuing to maintain small class sizes at all levels. She also said the district has added a fourth section of first grade after adding two additional teachers at the elementary during the last school year.
Evart also has added a special education teacher at the high school. In addition, Howard said the district will have a full-time special education teacher in its newly created Level 2 Resource Room to best meet the needs of students needing the most support. This year, Evart also will have two academic advisors at the high school.
Finally, Howard said the additional funding will help the district continue having full-time educational assistants in kindergarten classes and six educational assistants who support students each day during intervention time in grades first through fourth.
Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Tim Hejnal said the additional per-student funding, as well as the increase in categoricals, will allow Lake City to continue to invest in their students and their learning, but also in the staff. Programmatically, Hejnal said the district is working to ensure a world-class education for Lake City students. He also said the district is ensuring students are taken care of by the Health Services team, which includes counselors, social workers and student success workers.
“The additional state funding that our leaders are allocating to Lake City is greatly appreciated,” he said. “We are encouraged by the awareness of the necessary areas that our governor and legislators believe to be important, and we are hopeful that as leaders they continue to invest in each of these until challenges are remedied.”
McBain schools are using the increase in student allotment for retaining and recruiting staff, according to McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom.
MENTAL HEALTH
When it comes to mental health, the state budget is dedicating dollars to every student in every school. It also increases funding for teen centers, district mental health grants, and TRAILS, which offers training to school mental health professionals so they can better serve students with evidence-based services.
Brown said supporting CAPS students’ mental health is a top priority for the district. She also said they are prioritizing social-emotional learning at all levels in the upcoming school year. The increased funding will help support the hiring of mental health staff to provide more clinical care for CAPS students who are struggling and training for all staff, Brown said.
In Buckley, Herrand said the district utilized funds to hire a behavioral intervention specialist who is a certified school psychologist to support students and also provide staff training. Although she believes getting funding to address this issue is long overdue, Herrand said it is going to be difficult to get qualified people into all these types of positions.
“The number of professionals needed doesn’t exist in our state. Finding the people to do the work will be extremely challenging,” she said. “I would love to hire more but it is highly unlikely.”
In the interim, Herrand said the use of a coordinated effort between the district and various agencies including Northern Lakes Community Mental Health will have to bridge the gap. She also said she would like this coordination to help assist parents who are frustrated and trying to maneuver the system.
Morrow said Manton has programs it started last year and the hope is this additional funding will help to offset some costs in the future. Similarly, Evart will be maintaining the full-time high school social worker who was hired this past spring, according to Howard. She also said the district added a behavior specialist at the middle school and a second one at the elementary.
In McBain, Akom said the district has partnered with District Health Department No. 10 in securing a grant to open a school wellness clinic. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can serve children, teens and adults ages 5 to 21. In addition to a full-time registered nurse, the clinic also will have a counselor/social worker.
TEACHER RECRUITMENT
The additional funding also helps to set aside money to address the teacher shortage that has been an issue for years.
The budget will support the Funding MI Future Educator Fellowships, which pay up to $10,000 in tuition for future Michigan educators, $9,600 stipends a semester for student teachers, and Grow-Your-Own programs that help districts put support staff on no-cost paths to become educators. Additionally, funding for career and technical education educators and the Troops-to-Teachers program that connects veterans with mentor teachers as they work to become certified educators also is part of the budget. Finally, the budget includes a robust investment to guarantee retired teachers have a stable, secure retirement.
For Brown, any investment the state makes in valuing staff who are currently serving students and incentivizing a rewarding career in education is money well spent. She also said CAPS has to address shortages with a multi-pronged approach and the district appreciates the state recognizing the challenges schools are facing when it comes to staffing.
Herrand said this funding will not be felt initially but in the long term. She said the Grow-Your-Own Program might be something her district and others utilize and she has a story to prove it.
“I have a doctorate level teacher who taught for college and gave the test for teacher certification. They didn’t have a teaching certificate for high school,” she said. “It cost him thousands of dollars to get that. He could certify new teachers but couldn’t be one himself.”
She also said she believes the stipend for student teachers will help them focus on teaching rather than having to work outside of school to make ends meet. That should have immediate impacts, she said.
While this money is welcomed, Morrow said it isn’t 100% certain how these things will work and what the rules will be. He said he will need more guidance from the state before he can definitively say if his district will partake in some of these programs.
Howard said Evart has already been utilizing a Grow-Your-Own type format as they have been working with several teachers who were not fully certified, but on an alternative certification path. She said they also have three current Evart employees who are working toward earning their master’s degrees in counseling.
SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE
When it comes to buildings and construction, the additional funding includes $475 million for school construction, renovations and voluntary consolidation. It also includes helping schools build or refurbish classrooms, labs and libraries. It also provides funds to assess the current state of school infrastructure and to determine further funding.
“I am interested in knowing more about the $475 million, how to apply for these funds and where will these dollars go,” Brown said. “Northern Michigan schools and communities are often overlooked sending funding to downstate urban areas.”
Herrand said her district is busting at the seams with students, so she also is interested in seeing what the applications for these funds look like. She needs additional classrooms and/or an expanded lunch room. Other infrastructure needs at Buckley include furniture as some of those things are as old as the building.
In Evart, Howard said Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds have been used to make improvements to district buildings. Two examples include the remodeling of some bathrooms and replacing unit ventilators at the elementary school.
LEARNING SUPPORTS
The state funding will allow for an expansion of before and after-school programs to keep students engaged. The budget also offers every kid in the state tutoring to help catch up and get on track for long-term success and resources for districts to develop learning pods for academically at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.
It appears this funding aligns with CAPS CREW, which Brown said is exciting. She also said with additional funding, CAPS may be able to lower costs and provide more options for families.
Currently, Buckley doesn’t have before or after-school programs and they already were pursuing this so Herrand said she is interested to see if it would help the district provide this service in a quicker timeline.
The recent summer school program for Evart kindergarten through eighth-grade students provided door-to-door transportation and breakfast and lunch, according to Howard. The program was four days a week.
Howard also said the district offered credit recovery for high school students during the entire summer and will continue to provide after-school tutoring at both the high school and middle school. An additional general education educational assistant was hired at the middle school to ensure students know what they need to be successful and on track for graduation, Howard said.
Finally, Howard said two academic advisors will be available full-time at the high school.
STUDENT SAFETY
The state funding will have dedicated school safety dollars for every student in every school. There are funds available to hire more on-campus school resources officers and create an intervention system for at-risk students that brings together law enforcement, schools and mental health professionals to establish a school safety commission.
Brown said school safety is CAPS’ highest priority so having allocated dollars to support these goals is greatly appreciated. She also said CAPS currently has two full-time staff dedicated to safety but ideally, the district would like to have one in each building.
Student safety is something Herrand said she is getting the most questions from the community about. She said the district is looking to bring together mental health professionals and law enforcement to find ways to support students so they don’t get in such a bad place.
She also said Buckley has always had the entire teaching staff trained on de-escalation and they have a refresher before the start of each school year. She also said the district already has secure vestibule entrances but they are looking at enhancing them.
“Ideas of how to spend (student safety) money is something we should always continually re-evaluate,” she said.
In Manton, Morrow said with the student safety component there are requirements embedded. For that reason, he said he wants to consult with law enforcement. He also said Manton has ideas about ways they can improve student safety, but they also have things to check before moving forward with any of them.
Howard said some of the things they are doing include identifying each outside door in each of Evart’s buildings with outside signs that would help emergency personnel to quickly get to where they are needed. She also said while it is not directly related to this funding, with the passage of the millage for resource officers in Osceola County the district will be getting a resource officer.
Evart also received a state police safety grant, which allows the district to replace some outside doors to increase student safety.
Akom said McBain plans on using the additional money allocated for student safety to hire a resource officer.
“We currently have that position posted and hope to be interviewing soon. We also hope to use some security monies to help with entries and camera improvements,” Akom said.
