A measuring stick for more than 17,800 public high schools in the United States showed how Cadillac area schools were ranked when compared to state and national competition.
This year’s iteration of U.S News and World Report’s 2022 Best High School rankings showed the top 15 schools are from 14 different states, demonstrating that the best schools are not specific to any one particular location.
The methodology focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, and underserved student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic or from low-income households.
For the first time, science proficiency and performance also were incorporated into the methodology for states where science assessment data was available.
Local schools’ rankings range from 107th to 479 to 660th in Michigan, with Cadillac High School topping the list locally and several local high schools closer to the bottom.
The following are the national and statewide rankings for local public high schools in alphabetical order:
• Buckley High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Cadillac High School was ranked 107th in Michigan and 3,266 in the national rankings.
• Evart High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Lake City High School was ranked 155th in Michigan and 4,706 in the national rankings.
• Manton High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Marion Public Schools was ranked 432nd in Michigan and 12,412 in the national rankings.
• McBain High School was ranked 243rd in Michigan and 7,152 in the national rankings.
• Mesick High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Pine River High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Reed City High School was ranked 479 to 660th within Michigan and 13,383 to 17,843 in the national rankings.
• Cadillac Innovation High School was unranked.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said Cadillac High School has had a long-standing tradition of excellence and staff, students and parents have high expectations for academic performance. She also said the district is honored to be recognized by the rankings.
“COVID has certainly challenged everyone in the past two years, so it is very validating to sustain student achievement during challenging times,” she said. “Although we are proud of U.S. News and World Report recognition, our success is measured by many factors including but not limited to academic performance, a safe and supportive learning environment, preparation for career and college, and a sense of belonging.”
Lake City Area Schools is honored to be recognized for the hard work of its students, teachers and parents, according to Superintendent Tim Hejnal. He also said the district is excited how this recognition highlights the district’s small class sizes, its Advanced Placement class participation rate and proficiency in content areas that help serve as a learning foundation for continued excellence.
Hejnal also said an additional element that demonstrates the district’s commitment to post-secondary readiness preparation provided at Lake City High School. The goal continues to be to ensure Lake City students have a plan, and a plan B when they leave high school and got into the world, according to Hejnal. Whether those plans include the military, vocational training, college or entering the job market, Hejnal said a plan is key.
“To be recognized as being one of the best high schools in the state and country, at any time, but especially during a global pandemic is a testament to the resilience and perseverance of the Lake City community,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best when times are the toughest, and to be recognized as doing so, affirms everything it means to be a Trojan.”
McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Superintendent Scott Akom said he too was very proud of McBain’s students, teachers and staff for continually putting forth their best efforts. He also said the district wants to continue to improve and for our students to be prepared for their future.
For Marion K-12 Principal Danyel Prielipp, the rankings are the result of the hard work by students and staff to make gains. The high school’s ranking is proof that hard work is paying. Prielipp was recently hired as the district’s new superintendent and will be taking over later this summer for current superintendent Steve Brimmer, who is retiring.
“We are still working on closing the gap from the learning lost during the COVID shutdown. We have high expectations of closing that gap with more personalized instruction,” she said.
