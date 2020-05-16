LANSING — Michigan will confront multibillion-dollar declines in tax revenue combined with record-high enrollment in government health insurance programs — a double whammy from the coronavirus pandemic that may lead to major cuts in services.
Legislative experts and top officials in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration agreed to revised budget estimates Friday after hearing economic forecasts. The steep downward revision from revenue estimates issued just four months ago — a combined drop of nearly $6.3 billion this fiscal year and next — was unprecedented.
Revenues in the school aid and general funds, the state's two main accounts, are projected this fiscal year to fall nearly $3 billion, or 12%, from last year's levels. The outlook is dire for the next budget, too, with revenues in the major funds coming in $2.2 billion, or 9%, below 2018-19 collections.
“These numbers are staggering,‘ said Mary Ann Cleary, director of the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said Friday's conference relayed what most Michiganders already knew — revenues as a result of the pandemic-impacted economy this spring are down. Way down. He said the numbers are so large they are hard to imagine.
"The School Aid Fund supplies operating monies to all public schools in our state. The basic funding allowance per student for schools to operate on is currently $8,111," he said. "That amount is then multiplied by student enrollment and then that is a district’s budget.
Lukshaitis said when districts know the per-pupil funding allowance and they know the number of students they have, while still an inexact science based on the many moving parts, it is easier to handle. He also said programming and instruction come from these budgets, so a school needs to understand, financially, where it has been, where it is, and where it is going all at the same time.
"Right now, districts do not know next years' per-pupil funding. Usually, we have some idea. But, no one banked on COVID-19 or a loss of $1.235 billion in the School Aid Fund," he said.
With that loss, districts can't trust the current year's per-pupil funding because they have been told to prepare for a loss of revenue in the current year's School Aid Fund budget. When looking at the upcoming year, which districts have to have their budget approved by June 30, Lukshaitis said districts are reduced to forecasting.
"You either look for the sunshine or you brace for a thunderstorm that knocks out your power. The trick is to be right no matter what happens," he said. "Not so easy at home right now. Not so easy for businesses. Not so easy for schools. Trying to make our schools great requires planning. That planning requires a semi-reliable budget."
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said there were some silver-linings to Friday's conference.
She said first the state is anticipating another wave of impact aide from the federal government and they are not projecting a second wave of COVID-19 similar to the first one. With that in mind, Brown said the district is planning for welcoming back students in the fall with face-to-face instruction, but they also are planning for the possibility of a blended option of home and in school learning as well as a strictly at-home learning plan.
As for the conference itself, Brown said it provided the information many were anticipating
"We had hoped to hear more of a recommendation of what that means for the foundation allowance (per-pupil funding), but we anticipate more information next week from the state including from the senate, the house, and the governor's office.," Brown said.
She also said she was pleased to hear the state is projecting school aid funding to return to the pre-COVID-19 levels of 2019-20 fiscal year no later than 2022. With district's having to finalize budgets next month, Friday's conference did nothing really to aid in that process but it will help the governor, the house, and the senate formulate their proposed budgets and guide that planning.
"We don't expect to have an approved (state) budget by the end of June, but we hope to have a better indication of what we are dealing with," she said.
When it comes to the impact on local governments, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the loss of revenue sharing dollars from the state will hurt the county but it will likely have a bigger impact on townships, villages, and cities as it is generated by sales tax whereas the county's is generated by property tax.
"We are in a wait and see mode. We are tracking costs and doing our best to anticipate lost revenues whatever that might be," Koch said. "If we get something from the federal government to compensate, that would be outstanding, but at this point, we can't depend on it. We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best."
In Missaukee County, Administrator Precia Garland highlighted property taxes, which are tied to the consumer price index, or inflation. The House Fiscal Agency predicts inflation will drop in 2020, see a minor increase in 2021 and another increase in 2022.
"For Missaukee County’s general fund, assuming no growth in property tax values due to new construction or uncapped values due to sales, that would mean we wouldn’t get back to 2020 tax year collection levels until 2023," Garland said.
In the city of Cadillac, Finance Director Owen Roberts and City Manager Marcus Peccia said the city has been preparing for a financial situation like this.
"The City has been fiscally conservative for many years, and is very strongly positioned to weather this temporary economic storm," Roberts and Peccia said in an emailed statement. "Further, because of our conservative financial approach, the City is able to address the issues that we need to face with prudence and proactive decision making, rather than having to react immediately just to survive. Additionally, because of our conservative approach to budgeting for state shared revenue, we anticipate that we will still meet our State Shared Revenue budget target for our current year, which is great news!"
Officials project that the economic downturn will result in an additional 500,000 people needing Medicaid, which covers health care for low-income residents. That would cost the state $569 million more in the next fiscal year, draining what already will be a smaller $9.3 billion general fund.
“This is potentially as bad if not worse than the Great Recession. We were only able to make it through that because the federal government provided us resources so we could backfill our losses,‘ said budget director Chris Kolb. “The bottom line is, if we're going to save lives and provide critical services to Michiganders throughout this crisis, we're going to need flexibility and support from the federal government.‘
The state is getting $3 billion as part of the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, but it cannot be used to offset lost revenue. Congress and President Donald Trump are being pushed to send $500 billion more to states.
By law, the state must cut, or “prorate,‘ payments to K-12 school districts if their allocated funding exceeds the amount available to be spent. The Legislature, controlled by Republicans, would have 30 days to prevent that by redirecting funds or tapping the state's “rainy day‘ fund. A tax hike would be unlikely.
The chairmen of the House and Senate budget committees called on the Democratic governor to issue a new budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, which starts in October, and to work with them to begin spending reductions “immediately‘ to balance the current budget.
“Every day she waits leaves us with fewer options and less money,‘ said Republican Sen. Jim Stamas, of Midland. He said the $3 billion revenue hole in the current fiscal year accounts for more than 30% of what is left in the school and general funds.
Kolb said even if the state emptied its $1.2 billion in savings, there would still be a roughly $2 billion shortfall.
“I can eliminate 12 departments, including if we did away with the budget for the Legislature and the judiciary branch, and we would not have $2 billion. That's in a full year, let alone what we have left in this fiscal year,‘ he said. “This is unprecedented. It's something we've never seen before, and we're having to deal with it in real time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.