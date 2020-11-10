Things will definitely be different this year on Veterans Day but a few local schools are still planning on honor the men and women who are serving in the military.
In Cadillac, the senior class and Cadillac High School are still planning on doing the annual assembly, albeit in a different format.
The Cadillac Class of 2021 was scheduled to host the 52nd iteration of the Veterans Day assembly starting with a drive-by parade for veterans. The drive-by was to be in the Cadillac High School/Junior High Bus Loop off of Chestnut Street. That, however, was canceled Monday when the district announced Monday the high school was closing due to concerns with COVID-19. The closure began on Tuesday and continues until after Thanksgiving break.
The high school also was planning on streaming a virtual assembly online at 11 a.m. and will still be doing that as it was recorded previously. It can be viewed on www.cadillacschools.org, or YouTube or Facebook. If viewing on those other platforms search @cadillacschools.
Other schools also are altering how they celebrate veterans by not hosting an assembly but posting various video montages online and on their websites.
GT Norman Elementary in Reed City is not doing anything in person this year due to COVID-19 but the school will be posting videos of students singing as well as a slide show of student made posters and decorations.
Likewise, students at Pine River Area Schools also will be posting a video K-12 students to the main page of the district's website, www.pineriver.org.
The Cadillac Area Honor Guard also will be doing something on Veterans Day.
While the group used to visit multiple locations, they have narrowed it down to just one — the veterans memorial at the lake across the street from the Veterans Memorial Stadium. There will be a prayer, a gun salute, and the playing of "TAPS." The timing of the brief event will be the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to honor guard commander Steve Birdwell.
