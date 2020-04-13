MCBAIN — Betty Meyering has been putting her skills as a seamstress to use making masks for health care workers at Munson and Autumnwood skilled nursing community.
The need for masks first came to her attention from her granddaughter whose husband is a hospitalist in Grand Rapids. Meyering said that he was working on the floor his hospital had set apart for COVID-19 patients. “He was working 10-hour shifts for 10 days in a row,‘ she said.
Meyering got to work once her granddaughter sent her a pattern for the masks.
“Munson was really needing them,‘ Meyering said. “A friend from Autumnwood called and said we don’t have a thing. Can you make some for us?‘ So far she has made about 200 masks, and she keeps getting contacted for more. Although she donated most of her masks to Munson and Autumnwood, she started taking some individual orders as well. “Since then, people have been wanting them so I’ve just been trying to fill some orders,‘ she said.
Pleated masks and fitted masks are the two masks that Meyering makes. Both are made of cotton fabric and are made to be washable and reusable. The fitted ones are made to be worn over N95 masks used by health care workers. Covering the N95 masks helps extend their life by keeping them from soiling as quickly. The pleated ones are meant to be worn by themselves and are meant for civilian use.
Meyering has been sewing for years. “I watched my mother when I was just a little girl,‘ she said. “When I was 10 I joined 4-H, and I have been sewing ever since.‘ Meyering said that there isn’t anything too difficult about making the masks, and that it’s something many people could do. “Nothing that difficult,‘ she said, “It’s sewing. Like sewing is, it’s detailed.‘
From crib quilts to bags to hang on wheelchairs, Meyering said that she has been making things to help out when she can for a long time. “I’ve just been doing a lot of this stuff in the last few years,‘ she said. Because of her projects she has plenty of sewing supplies that are in short supply right now — like elastic. She said that she already had elastic in bulk because of her hobby, and she has enough to make many more masks.
“I’ve been so well blessed,‘ Meyering said. “I just saw a need and made a few.‘ She said that helping out with projects like these is a enjoyable change from her normal routine. Thanks to her stock of sewing supplies and her expert seamstress skills, Meyering is grateful she can give back. “I’m just glad that I can share with it,‘ she said.
