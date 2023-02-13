LAKE CITY — A lot has change at the Lake City Area Senior Center in the last half year.
Now the center is focusing on how to bring people young and old in to see those changes for themselves.
“What we are working for is to have this place full,” Senior Center President Helen Keeler said.
“Our goal is to have at least one activity every day and to have enough membership to pay our bills every month.”
While the doors to the center itself are open, there is still work being done on what sort of activities people will be walking into. Keeler said the center is forming a planning committee to discuss ideas for what they want to offer.
“We’re just open for ideas and now have to start honing in on them and doing it step by step,” she said. “We have to sort our priorities.”
Currently, the center has activities like euchre, cardio drumming, puzzles, and crafts. On the first Friday of every month, Keeler said an Alzheimer’s support group meets to give caregivers information.
Keeler said a number of other ideas are in the works. These include a movie night, tai chi, a book club, and congregate meals.
Community outreach is another area the center wants to work toward. Keeler said they have ideas for different fundraisers during the holiday and area events.
There are also still plans for an open house once the building is completely done. Keeler said they are also open to renting out the building to the public for special occasions.
“Our vision is to not only draw senior centers in here for activities and socialization and fun and information but also to do some more outreach in the community to let them know that seniors are still viable and a big part of the community,” she said.
One way the center wants to show its viability is by collaborating with other organizations. Keeler said they’ve partnered with the Missaukee County Commission on Aging, Lake City Eagles, and the library to donate different items and help with events.
In the future, Keeler said they’d like to work at the local school to spend time with students.
“That would be taking a grade of someone’s elementary class and interacting with them either through crafts or activities,” she said.
Supporting local businesses is another part of their outreach effort. Keeler said they’d like to begin taking small groups out to support local restaurants in town. In return, she said they hope those places will support the center by helping fund programs or sponsor someone who can’t afford to become a member.
Membership plays a key role in helping the center continue to run. Keeler said they currently have 35 members and at $15 a year, you could become one too.
“Someone would want to become a member just to help support us and provide programs,” she said. “We would hope that people would care enough about the center to support it by becoming a member.”
Membership isn’t required to use the center and everyone is welcome to use it no matter their age. Keeler said they are focusing on drawing in younger seniors who may think they’re not old enough to join the center.
“We need younger people to come in and fuse us with more energy and different ideas and stuff like that,” she said.
The Senior Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the center call (231) 839-4351 and leave a message or visit them on Facebook.
