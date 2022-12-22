CADILLAC — At many organizations, volunteers are a big part of helping groups provide various services, assist at events, and complete small tasks.
For local senior citizen organizations and centers, these volunteers are invaluable and sometimes in short supply.
In Wexford and the surrounding counties, these organizations often serve hundreds of people who are 60 and older. While some services are done by paid staff, many are provided thanks to volunteers.
“We could not offer the services we do without them,” Osceola County Commission on Aging Director Justin Halladay said.
Halladay said the Osceola County COA serves hundreds of senior citizens by providing food at their meal centers and spaces for them to play games and socialize.
With close to two dozen regular volunteers at their disposal, Halladay said they make life easier for the COA staff and allows them to provide more services.
“If we didn’t have some volunteers, maybe we couldn’t operate as many activities during the day,” he said. “So for what we do, the core is there but we can’t do nearly as much without our volunteers and that’s why it’s so important to have them.”
One of the big needs amongst seniors is transportation. Missaukee County COA Support Services Coordinator Shannon Scarbrough said they offer a senior transportation program where volunteers will drive seniors to their non-emergency medical appointments. These drivers receive mileage reimbursement of 62.5 cents per mile.
During the pandemic, she said they had to limit or pause some of their services like many senior citizen organizations. Since then, some have struggled to bring their volunteer numbers back up and currently only have five drivers, who are all senior citizens themselves.
“The pandemic has really scared people because we have not had people as receptive to putting another person in their car even with a mask on because there’s still a fear of being sick,” she said.
Attracting young people to volunteer at the COA has also been a struggle.
Scarbrough said some people don’t want to look at volunteering as a job, which may happen if an organization is scheduling people for set times versus letting them come and help whenever they want.
Time may also be a factor. Scarbrough said they average around 50 to 60 rides a month, with many of those trips requiring people to take spend several hours of their day to complete. With people working or needing to care for their families, she said they don’t have the time to help.
“During the day they don’t have that time and that’s when most people are looking for those volunteers is Monday through Friday during the daytime when they have their appointments or those types of things,” Scarbrough said.
It hasn’t been a struggle for all senior citizen organizations. Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Pam Blevins said they’ve been able to rely on local churches to supply volunteers. Currently, she said they use around 35 volunteers to help seniors with grocery shopping, update the COA’s senior resource guide, assist at COA events and complete other tasks around the office.
“They’re very beneficial because we couldn’t serve the numbers of people that we serve without them,” Blevins said. “I would be paying staff to go and do some of these things, which means they couldn’t do the other things they’re doing.”
More volunteers would mean the potential for more services. Missaukee County COA Executive Director Heather Harris-Bryant said they would like to have people help seniors with technology, lawn care, and household repairs.
The Missaukee County COA has also moved into a larger space. Harris-Bryant said they would like to use their private conference room for financials services.
Halladay said they would like to offer similar services in Osceola County as they continue to grow. This September, he said they opened a large facility in Hersey and would like to develop a walking track.
“If we put a walking track, volunteers would be an amazing asset to utilize in the future as we grow because we’ll offer more and more services,” he said. “Maybe they would go outside and walk with (the seniors) or help if we have other stuff going on outside.”
As these organizations to expand their programming, COA directors said volunteering goes beyond the services provided.
“There’s a sense of relief when they can call here and they know that the revolving door has stopped,” Scarbrough said. “They found an answer or an opportunity to get something done that they maybe can’t afford to get done.”
Volunteers also give seniors somebody to socialize and build a relationship with, whether it’s working at a senior center or driving them to an appointment.
“Our drivers have a relationship with our clients that’s a friendship,” Halladay said. “It’s more than just simply a person giving them a ride and that’s important, too.”
The benefits of volunteering don’t stop there. Blevins said seniors often express lots of appreciation toward volunteers, which can be a heartwarming experience.
“I think they feel the reward from the senior because the senior will just thank them over and over for their time and for doing what they do,” she said. “And when you see how difficult some people have it in life, I think you’re glad you’re glad you do what you do.
“Any little thing you can do to help somebody that’s living in some pretty tough conditions, I think you feel the reward.”
For those interested in volunteering, here is a list of contact information for local COAs:
• Wexford County Council on Aging: (231) 775-0133
• Missaukee County Commission on Aging: (231) 839-7839
• Osceola County Commission on Aging: (231) 734-5559
