MCBAIN — A local high school senior is headed to college for free.
McBain senior Sydney Heuker received the Mid Michigan College Laker Distinction Presidential Scholarship during a surprise presentation at McBain High School. The scholarship covers all tuition and fees for two years, including 62 credit hours and a $500 book and supplies stipend, and equates to $25,000.
“I’m very thankful,” Heuker said. “I wanted to cry happy tears because it gives me a big step toward my future and it’s very exciting.”
Heuker was one of two students in the state to receive the presidential scholarship from the community college, according to Mid Michigan College Admissions Representative Chris Pellerito. Four other students received a one-year full-ride scholarship to the college.
“It’s pretty significant in that it gives them a really good head start,” Pellerito said. “A lot of students aren’t sure what they want to do, and even if they think they do, it’s a nice way to get going at a super college.”
Pellerito said the process to obtain the scholarship is rigorous. Around 600 students are invited to visit the college after submitting their resumes and are required to submit a creative project and written response to the question, “what do you bring to Mid Michigan College that is distinct?”
Heuker said she chose to create a puzzle based on four characteristics she felt represented her. These characteristics were relationships, values, intellect and personality.
“Each of them has a big spot in my heart and in my life,” she said. “I care so much about each of them. My values and my relationships helped shape me, and then the other two work into those.”
After submitting projects, Pellerito said 12 finalists are selected and invited back to the college. From there, he said six of the students are selected for one of the two full-ride scholarships and the other six receive $1,000 scholarships to the college.
As one might imagine, Heuker’s parents were proud of their daughter. Her father Dennis Heuker said it was great to see his daughter rewarded for her hard work.
Heuker’s mother, Heidi Heuker, said it’s always been a goal of her daughter to avoid going into debt because of college. With the scholarship, she said her daughter is moving in the right direction.
“We’re super thankful,” Heidi said. “God has really given her a passion for life and to be goal-oriented.”
Heuker will be going into Mid Michigan’s physical therapy assistant program once she graduates from McBain in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.