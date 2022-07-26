Local seniors can take advantage of free workshops, activities on Senior Appreciation Day

CADILLAC — Seniors of Wexford and Missaukee counties can take part in a variety of workshops, group activities and live music during this year’s Senior Appreciation Day program.
The Senior Networking Advocacy Group (SNAG) is hosting the event on Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mackinaw Trail Middle School. Hospice of Michigan Lead Advisor Margo Jacobs said SNAG has been coordinating an annual Senior Appreciation Day celebration for about six years, and this year’s program is expected to draw an attendance of about 300 area seniors.
Jacobs said Senior Appreciation Day is all about education. As seniors continue to age, she said it’s important that they’re empowered to make strong choices and understand the impact they have on their own lives, and the lives of their loved ones.
Life is unpredictable, but Jacobs said a lot of people are stuck feeling like they’ll live forever, leading to a lack of preparation for their later years. If they don’t have an advanced care plan in place, it can cause undue stress in the long run.
“I am a navigator as well for Hospice of Michigan, and I deal with patients and families almost on a daily basis that are faced with, you know, mom fell; she’s now in rehab; we don’t know if we can help her when she comes home,” Jacobs said.
The information to plan for aging is out there, but Jacobs said bringing it all together under one roof makes it that much more accessible. And, it gives seniors the opportunity to have some fun, too.
Thursday’s program will start off with a performance from local musicians Bill Jones, Dave King and Gene Zwolak from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. At this time, attending seniors can also register for the workshops of their choosing. Available workshops and activities have been broken up into three separate sessions from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Session one options include: Veteran Benefits, SMART Phones/Personal Devices Tutorial, Insurance Tune-Up Time, Pastry Making with Goldie, The Power of Stretching, Balanced Diet With Vitamins and Minerals, See the World on a Budget with the Cadillac Senior Center, Estate Planning 101 and Who You Gonna Call?
Session two options include: Advice on Safely Aging at Home, SMART Phones/Personal Devices Tutorial, Senior Single Mingle, Healthcare Directives Made Easy, Air Fryer Cooking with Rae and Nikki, Medication Management Made Easy, Funeral Pre-Planning, Crafting with Cardinal Creations and Understanding Personal Injury Protection (PIP).
Session three options include: Parkinson’s Support Group, Tea Party with the Herb Society, Spark in the Dark, Changing Cadillac with Mayor Filkins, Too Much Stuff? Conquer Your Clutter, Cooking with Goldie, Solving the Long-Term Care Puzzle, DRUMS ALIVE w/Diane Patterson (starts at 1:30 p.m.) and Volunteering Options.
In addition to session activities, there will be a complimentary lunch at 11:30 a.m., a brief presentation from SNAG, and the Absolutely Fabulous Style Show, which features several local models dressed by Susan Jensen and Absolutely Fabulous Resale.
With an ongoing shortage of caregivers, Jacobs said the need to connect seniors with the proper institutions for them and their situations has grown immensely. Each year, the SNAG board comes together to plan three to five senior events to achieve their mission of acting as a resource for seniors in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Jacobs said hosting a Senior Appreciation Day is just one way to do that.
“This is a different way of navigating and trying to get people to be proactive in their thinking, as far as caring for the people they love,” she said.
