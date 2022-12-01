LANSING — The November General Election has come and gone, the final month of the calendar and legislative years both soon will end, and the lame-duck session has begun.
A lame-duck session occurs whenever elected officials meet after a successor is elected, but before the successor’s term begins. While this usually is a time for legislators to try and get things passed they want to see before the end of the current term, it looks as if this year’s lame-duck session will be less eventful for a myriad of reasons.
That, however, is not something some state representatives like Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, are happy about.
Hotienga has served three terms in the House and is now the senator-elect for District 36, which includes Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle counties, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Hoitenga said if she would have known in the spring nothing would get achieved after the spring, she would have done some things differently. Now there are various bills, including one backed by Hoitenga that would aid in expanding access to broadband right-aways involving railway companies, will die. The result being Hoitenga will have to reintroduce the broadband bill during the next legislative session.
“Redistricting completely drew everyone off and elections took over everything happening in Lansing. Things always get put on the back burner during an election year but this year was different,” she said.
“We are scheduled to meet for a few days (before the end of the legislative session), very few bills are going through, but we were told to expect long hours for legislators giving good-bye speeches.”
102nd District Representative-Elect and current 35th District Sen Curt Vanderwall, R-Ludington, said the senate also only has a few days left in the lame duck session. While time is short, Vanderwall said he is hopeful the filter first legislation as well as the bill that would expand the definition of a mental health professional.
The filter first bill would require every childcare center and school to have NSF-approved filters for taps and drinking fountains. The mental health professional bill would amend the definition to include physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and clinical nurse specialists-certified, and allow them to perform certain examinations.
Those are probably the big pieces I would like to see get done,” Vanderwall said. “If they don’t get done I would bring them back up, but I would like to see them get done because we have done so much work on them.”
While he currently is in the senate district that serves Wexford County, Vanderwall’s new house district will not include it. While his service to Wexford County residents is coming to an end, he said he is proud of a few things he accomplished.
First and foremost is Senate Bill 247. Senate Bill 247, now Public Act 60 of 2022, improves the prior authorization process health insurance companies use to determine if an insured person is eligible to have certain healthcare services, procedures or prescription drugs covered.
“It is disappointing that the redistricting did what it did. Cadillac and Wexford County was just one of those special spots in the state,” he said.
