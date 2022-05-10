CADILLAC — Local and statewide political candidates spelled out their positions on various topics during a forum hosted by the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center on Monday.
Nine candidates attended the forum, dubbed “Advocacy in Action,” which was organized by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Henry Wolf, director of government relations for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance
During the event, each candidate introduced themselves and answered questions posed by Wolf and members of the audience. Wolf’s questions were related primarily to the candidates’ stances on economic issues that affect Northern Michigan, including their thoughts on the area’s workforce and housing shortages.
Candidates attending included all those running in the 101st District, which is comprised of most of Wexford County, Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties. Running in the 101st District are Cadillac resident Amanda Siggins, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Fremont resident Joseph Fox, Newaygo resident Chad Pierce, White Cloud resident Diane Schindlbeck, and White Cloud resident Kelly Smith.
Also attending the event were two candidates running in the 104th District, which includes a sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick, in addition to parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Candidates running in the 104th District are Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Fife Lake resident Katie Kniss and Interlochen resident John Roth. Both Albro and Roth attended the event, while Kniss was absent.
Also attending the event was one candidate running for senator in the 36th District. Candidates running in the 36th District are Gladwin resident Joel Sheltrown, who is running as a Democrat, and Manton resident Michele Hoitenga, who is running as a Republican. Sheltrown attended the event while Hoitenga was absent.
Finally, one candidate for governor attended the event — Ryan Kelley, who is running as a Republican.
Read Wednesday’s Cadillac News for additional coverage of each candidate’s response to questions asked during the forum.
