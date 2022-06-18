CADILLAC — In a society that upholds the concept of the nuclear family, dads have been expected to act as the breadwinners of the home. Today, more fathers have taken on the role of stay-at-home dad, and they’ve faced the stigmas that come with it.
For Cadillac resident and stay-at-home dad Wayne Smith, making the choice to care for the kids and keep up the home was an easy one. Smith and his wife Tonya were high school sweethearts. The two dated through college, where Smith studied recreation and leisure services.
After graduating, the couple got married and Tonya continued working through pharmacy school. And by her final semester, she became pregnant with daughter No. 1, Mackenzie.
“I was working full time, and she was going to school once a week, and then still had rotations,” Smith said. “We moved into a new house in August, the following February had Mackenzie, and then when (Tonya) graduated, financially it just made more sense for her to work and me to stay home.”
Two years later, their daughter Claire was born, and two years after that, twins Garrett and Lydia were welcomed into the world. It was important to Smith that Tonya’s only job was the one she went to school for. He took on the task of taking care of the kids, doing the grocery shopping, mowing the lawn and any other housekeeping duties that needed to be done.
In the early 2000s, when Smith’s kids were born, being a stay-at-home dad was far less common than it is today. At the time, he only knew of one other stay-at-home dad in the community, so the nontraditional parenting role would tend to stand out. Smith’s interactions with people out in public made that pretty clear.
“Every trip that I would go to, whether it was groceries or whatever, somebody would come up and say, ‘Oh, it’s daddy’s day out with the kids,’” Smith said. “And I’m like, well it’s daddy’s day out every day, and they didn’t really get it.”
Usually, the person approaching Smith was of an older generation, and the misunderstanding didn’t come as a surprise.
But in general, he said people didn’t expect a father to be home all day with one child, let alone four.
Smith wasn’t the only stay-at-home dad to experience peoples’ confusion regarding his parental role. While Joel Bailey does work today, he was a stay-at-home dad to his 12-year-old daughter Cordelia for almost her entire life. Like Smith, the decision was impacted mostly by finances. At first, he and his wife Kari both worked, but the cost of childcare became difficult to manage, and the couple realized they’d actually save money if one of them stayed home.
And thus, Bailey was inaugurated into the stay-at-home dad club. When he started talking with other fathers, many of them didn’t understand why Bailey was the one staying home, rather than working.
“I was like, no, I will take a step back and not worry about the gender role thing, and be the one that stays home,” Bailey said. “I think that was part of it, too. It was kind of a mindset thing, like it’s okay for her to go to work and me to stay.”
Bailey said he didn’t feel that being a man made is necessary for him to be the breadwinner. The bottom line was that it was the smartest thing for them to do at the time financially.
In his personal relationships, Bailey said he tries to set an example for what fatherhood can be, especially when raising a young girl. He tells them it’s okay to have some uncomfortable conversations and to take the position of a role model.
“I really try to speak to my male friends about, you’re not just babysitting her, you are teaching her what a man should look like in her life,” he said. “You’re role modeling whatever relationships she’s gonna get into as an adult.”
When people first find out that Bailey is a stay-at-home dad, he said they usually assume he’s just a lazy person, and he always tries to take the time to refute that stigma. Cooking, cleaning and raising a child at the same time doesn’t equate to working for everyone.
Because of that belief, Bailey said it almost feels like stay-at-home dads are forced to put in even more effort just for others to accept that role.
Today, Bailey said his family is well-established in the community, and that people have a better grasp on the full range of what being a father means. Now that Cordelia is 12, he’s given her the space she needs to come into her own, but it doesn’t make it any less bittersweet.
“She’s got her own life. She’s 12, and she’s already got her own social life, and it kind of sucks because it’s like, oh, I miss you,” Bailey said. “But at the same time, I feel like I did my job right, so there’s this kind of a proud feeling...”
As Smith’s kids grew older, his life grew busier and busier. He could get most of his “to do” list checked off while they were in preschool, but sports and extracurriculars soon entered the mix. Being a stay-at-home dad became more than a full-time job; it was a 24-hour job, but Smith wouldn’t have it any other way.
Tonya continued her education and eventually received her doctorate, and Smith said he wanted to do everything he could to make sure she could keep achieving the goals she’d set her mind to.
“I was fully supportive of her and whatever she needed to do, and understood that every thing she did was going to be easier and better for the family,” Smith said. “So that’s why I was like, yeah, I don’t mind that. I’ve never worked in my field, I mean, just to say I was a college graduate is good enough for me.”
Smith’s daughters Mackenzie and Claire are both in the midst of their college careers, and twins Garrett and Lydia have just graduated from high school and are making plans for their own futures. Smith said he couldn’t imagine having a full time job now, but that he has plenty of hobbies and home projects to take up with the kids mostly out of the house.
Letting them go isn’t easy, but Smith said he’s made sure they’re all well-prepared to face whatever comes their way. He said it would have been a totally different life if he and Tonya had both worked.
“Not everybody is fortunate enough to be able to do it, but we were lucky,” he said. “And I think that it...will feel a little easier knowing that we gave them as much direction and attention that we could.”
