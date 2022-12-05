CADILLAC — A Cadillac Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee grant will help local students continue to have access to healthy snacks.
The $1,000 CACF YAC grant was provided to the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program, which is run by Northwest Michigan Works! and Networks Northwest. The snacks will be a supplement to breakfast and lunch foods during school hours for students at Cadillac Innovation High School.
The grant will enable about 149 students to have access to healthy snacks. The CACF’s YAC also provided a $500 grant for the program last year.
“Northwest Michigan Works! is excited to continue our partnership with the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council to support Cadillac Innovation High School students,” Networks Northwest CEO Terry Vandercook said. “Food insecurity is a reality for too many young people who call Northwest Lower Michigan home, and funding from this grant will ensure students have access to healthy breakfast and lunch foods; students who have their basic needs met can better focus on learning and we are thrilled to be able to impact their lives in such a tangible way.”
The Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program’s mission, and that of Youth Solutions Inc., is to equip young people with the skills to overcome barriers and win in education, employment, and as citizens. The program consists of a comprehensive set of services designed to help young people achieve education and career goals. The purpose of this program is to inspire and connect youth to achieve a future beyond imagination.
