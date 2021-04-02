Local students named America and Me essay contest winners

REED CITY — Three Trinity Lutheran School students in Reed City have been local winners in the 52 annual America and Me Essay Contests.
The winners, Caleb Kage, first-place winner, Logan Moser, second-place winner, and Maclean Chatel, third-place winner, all received award certificates for their achievements. As the first-place winner, Kage will also have his name engraved on a plaque to be displayed at the school.
Kage's first-place essay will now advance to the state-level competition. At the state level, the top ten essays will be selected and will each receive a plaque, a medallion and a cash reward of $1,000.
In addition to the prizes for the top ten writers, the writers' schools will also receive a check for $1,000.
State winners will be announced in April.
Trinity Lutheran School's participation in the America and Me Essay Contest was sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agent Dan Lee of Reed City.
