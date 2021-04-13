CADILLAC — Students aren't the only ones learning new things this current school year.
It is safe to say that anyone and everyone associated with schools are learning a lot during the 2020-2021 school year. That includes volunteers, parent-teacher organizations, custodians, maintenance, bus drivers, office staff, paraprofessionals, teachers, principals and superintendents. It also is safe to say this "learning" is the result of COVID-19.
The learning won't stop after the current school year is over. Districts have had a lot of ups and downs, opening and closings and some, albeit mostly downstate, have only recently returned to the classroom. With these changes, many in the world of education are worried about the future.
There is no doubt this current year will have a lasting impact on many students. What that means, however, is unknown.
With that in mind, the Cadillac News reached out to superintendents from across the area to ask them a few questions. These questions revolved around what the current school year has been like, what have been the triumphs, what have been the challenges and what are concerns moving forward.
For Reed City Area Public Schools Michael Sweet the word navigate is a good word to use when describing what it has been like maneuvering through the current school year.
"I've hiked over mountain passes in the fog and rain and that's pretty much what it's been like. You think you're headed in the right direction but you're not positive," Sweet said. "But you've got to keep moving and you have to remember there's an edge out there somewhere you don't want to go over."
Marion Public Schools is currently shut down until next week due to COVID-19. Superintendent Steve Brimmer said this year has been a difficult one to get through. He said it is unlike any school year any educator has ever experienced and with constantly changing restrictions and requirements it has taken a lot of time just to stay current. He also said collaboration with other local superintendents has been vital this year.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said he believes his district's plan was a good one and has helped to make this current school year a little easier to handle. He also said the constant cleaning has been an ongoing part of the process since school started. Morrow also said the community, staff and students have been very flexible during this current school year, which has included multiple closures.
For Jennifer Brown, the changing guidance and additional duties have made things more difficult.
"Our staff has been persistent and tenacious in their pursuit of providing our students and parents face-to-face learning options as well as a virtual option. Honestly, it is like everyone is doing two jobs this year," she said. "The roles and responsibilities of our students, staff, and parents have not changed from pre-pandemic, but everyone has to be prepared and respond to students and families choosing remote learning or being required to learn remotely due to COVID or quarantine on top of additional protocols to keep everyone safe."
When talking about the current school year, Lake City Area Schools Superintendent Kim Blaszak said planning and forethought are two themes that she will remember. She said there is always some planning that takes place throughout the summer for the upcoming school year but nothing like what was done last summer.
She said there were a lot of staff meetings and said when compared to previous years it was "excessive." She also said the logistical issues also weighed heavily on her district. This included how to handle transportation, how to line students up as they come into the school, how to deal with common areas and managing your shared spaces. She also said what worked in the elementary school may not work in the high school and vice-versa.
Like Marion, Mesick Consolidated Schools are closed due to COVID-related concerns until next week and superintendent Scott Akom said this current school year has been an interesting one. He also said it has been a lot of work but has resulted in various improvements.
"We have worked really hard this year to adapt to the changes," Akom said. "Many of the adaptations we have made have actually been better than what we were previously doing and the change will remain for the following years."
When it comes to triumphs this school year, all the superintendents had a common theme. The resilience and flexibility of the staff, students and parents have proven to make this school year a success. The fact that those students and families who wanted the face-to-face learning opportunity have been able to do so is a testament to that.
They also said the use of technology, regardless if a student was virtual or face-to-face, also has improved during the pandemic.
"We have had a good team that put things together and we also had support from the board and teachers. Everyone worked together to make it happen for kids," Blaszak said. "I'm proud of the community for the support they gave during this extremely difficult time."
When it comes to the challenges the current school year has presented, many of the superintendents said it was the ever-changing guidelines they needed to follow. For others, it was never having a full classroom due to students having to be quarantined and the job of having to do contact tracing.
"The inconsistency of not having all students has been challenging for staff," Morrow said.
Not surprisingly, connectivity has proven to be a huge challenge during the current school year for many districts. In Mesick, Akom said his district has areas where internet availability is non-existent. That will likely be a challenge for years to come. For that reason, Akom said it needs to be a point of urgency as it is putting a limit on the region's kids and communities.
Finally, uncertainty has been a huge challenge this school year. Whether it is uncertainty for funding early on or the constant uncertainty of what the next day will bring, districts have been having to operate with little to no solid information. Although that can be an annual obstacle, it has never been at this level before, according to Blaszak.
"Every week, you are never sure what you are going to be dealing with. You have that anytime, but this is a whole other level," she said.
As for what the future holds, superintendents have ideas regarding what challenges they will face in the next couple of years.
The term learning gap is not new to the vernacular of education, but it will take on added importance and be education buzzwords for the next couple of years. Learning gaps are the difference between what a student is expected to have learned by a certain grade level versus what they have actually learned up to that point.
For Sweet, identifying and finding ways to effectively address those student learning gaps will be priority number one. It's a similar story for Marion, according to Brimmer.
"From the educational standpoint, I am very concerned with the learning gaps," Brimmer said. "Even though we have been able to have face-to-face learning for the majority of the year, the students have still missed a substantial amount of time in the past year."
Brimmer also said he has concerns with state funding. Schools will again be charged with having their new budgets in place by June 30, but they are being told they will not know the state funding scenario until the fall. That means districts will once again have to guess what funding will be to create a budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
For Morrow, future funding is a concern moving forward.
Although districts are getting additional money to help with the pandemic, it is one-time money. It is appreciated, but Morrow said the impact from COVID-19 will last past this current school year and the long-term problems the pandemic is creating will take more than one year of additional funding.
As for the learning gaps, Morrow said the Northern Michigan region has been fortunate to conduct face-to-face learning for the majority of the year. Although they didn't get a wavier this year for testing, it will not be held against districts, which will give districts a glimpse into where the students are at educationally and where to focus moving forward.
While that is a positive, Morrow said it also has negative impacts.
"The thing I don't like is because we are doing (testing) during a pandemic, it is taking more class time away from kids in many grade levels where we already are doing assessments," he said. "That has always been an issue, but it is even more of a concern during this COVID year."
For Brown, concerns for the future include the physical, social and emotional needs of the district's students. She is confident that CAPS staff will close learning gaps and address student needs because they have been able to accomplish that during the past 12 months.
For Lake City students, Blaszak said closing learning gaps will be a priority for her district. It will be followed by meeting the social and emotional needs of the students. While those social and emotional needs are second, addressing any concerns for students in that regard is a close second.
Like other superintendents, Blaszak also said she has funding concerns, but she also has concerns about how many staff may opt to retire after this school year or the next couple of years. If there is a mass retiring it would make staffing a potential concern, too.
For Akom, the learning gaps for Mesick students will be the biggest concern for the foreseeable future.
"I am very concerned with learning gaps," he said. "This is something that districts will be dealing with for years to come. We have not even scraped the surface to see the learning loss and what gaps will need to be filled."
