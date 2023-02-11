A day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her new proposed budget Wednesday, area school superintendents are excited about what it could mean for their districts.
They are aware a lot has to happen between now and when the final budget is passed. The idea of cautious optimism is again a common theme.
Whitmer’s budget recommendation proposes a per pupil funding increase, funding to help students and adults build critical reading skills and free breakfast and lunch to all Michigan public school students.
Other notable parts of the proposed budget related to education include a $900 million deposit into a new rainy day fund for schools to help with future budgetary needs, $614 million to support school operations through a 5% increase in the base per pupil that equates to an additional $458 per student, for a new total of $9,608 per pupil.
The budget proposal also includes $160 million to help students by providing free breakfast and lunch to all of Michigan’s 1.4 million public school students and $257.3 million toward the goal of offering universal preschool to all Michigan 4-year-olds.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is optimistic regarding Whitmer’s budget recommendation, specifically the increase in the foundation allowance and at-risk funding that generates annual revenue to cover increased costs and make additional investments in people and programs. She also said some of the additional line items appear to be one-time investments, which she said are helpful but also challenging.
Brown said one-time funds are challenging due to the types of services schools provide students.
“Most of our spending plans revolve around people providing targeted support to our students. It is difficult to plan for those supports and services for only one year and equally challenging to find quality staff,” she said.
Despite that concerns, Brown said the budget does show great investment in K-12 schools and is greatly appreciated. She also said she is hopeful the final budget reflects this level of funding in education.
Manton Consolidated Schools Superintendent Len Morrow said, like Brown, he is thrilled with what Whitmer’s proposed budget is proposing. For many years, Morrow said education has struggled to get these types of funds and during the past few years it has been nice to be on the other side of the scenario. This includes the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars related to COVID relief funding.
Morrow said if this budget holds, it will allow his district to add staff and take care of the staff the district already has. He also said the additional money the proposed budget has for security and mental health also is much needed. The hope is that this won’t be one-time monies.
“Any time you add staff, it is an annual cost. So, if you as a school system and the state says this is the minimum amount for each student, then they take it away in the future, that’s where it creates havoc,” he said.
The budget recommendation totals $79 billion and it includes a general fund total of $14.8 billion and a School Aid Fund total of $19 billion. It provides a significant amount of one-time funding while maintaining a structural balance in future years and does not utilize one-time funds for ongoing purposes.
