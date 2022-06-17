CADILLAC — Taking a dip in the pool or a local lake is a popular summer activity, especially for families. Participating in a swim class or water safety lesson can give kids the tools they need to stay safe in the water and prevent drowning.
Swim lessons begin as young as 6 months at the Cadillac YMCA, but classes are offered for kids up to age 12. Aquatic Director and Swim Coach John Leech said it’s never too early to learn how to swim, and that the YMCA can also offer private lessons for adults.
When a child starts getting in the water at that 6-month mark, rather than at a few years, it greatly increases their comfortability.
“They understand how their body moves in the water,” he said. “They understand how that water feels to them, and more so how to float and be safe around it, because we start talking about those safety topics in those classes.”
In those early stages, Leech said he’s also talking to parents about keeping their children safe around pools, boats and open bodies of water. But when children get exposure to water at an early age, it contributes to the level of safety they’ll have. By starting at that point, Leech said swimming and water safety become lifelong skills.
“It’s something that they’re just always around, rather than, ‘Yeah, I’m going to the Y for swim lessons for six weeks, because I’m five and my mom said I have to,’” Leech said. “So there’s that lifelong exposure instead of the one-time, very acute exposure.”
Parents can also play a large role in drowning prevention. Leech said having the awareness to know and look for the signs of drowning will help parents react to drownings faster. One of the major safety lessons he instills in his students is asking for permission before entering the water. This precaution will ensure that parents keep their eyes on their child.
“That really does a lot for the kid. It lets them know that there’s going to be somebody watching, and that they’re going to be able to play in that water,” Leech said. “But more so that there’s somebody watching; there’s somebody that is taking the responsibility of that child that is in the water.”
There are two different categories of drowning, Leech said: active drowning and passive drowning. In the case of an active drowning, the individual may bob up and down in the water, and there may or may not be splashing. It could also be more subtle, where all the onlooker sees is a mouth and nose coming out of the water, likely gasping for air.
In the case of a passive drowning, the individual would be non-responsive. Leech said they’ll be lying face down in the water, with no noise or movement. If someone is drowning, Leech’s recommendation is to “relax and look up at the sky, and try and float on your back.”
A majority of the students coming into the YMCA for classes are ages 2 through 7, Leech said, but the number of students in each class has stayed consistent. Their swim starters course is geared toward the ages of 6 months to 3 years old, and includes a lot of parent participation.
“Basically, within that program, we are not only teaching the kids how to be safe in the water, but we’re also teaching their parents how to be safe in the water with them as well,” Leech said. “The parents are in the water with those kids, where they’re learning the different skills as far as frog flow backflow, how to get out of the pool correctly, how to even hang on to the side of a pool correctly.”
The next level of lessons is focused on the 3-year-old to 5-year-old age group, and it’s called swim basics. Parents are out of the water at this point, and the content of the class is centered around front floats and glides, back floats and glides. Leech said this age group also learns the skills of swim, float, swim, and jump, push, turn and grab.
Swim, float, swim works exactly how it reads. Students will start by swimming on their stomach. Then, when they get tired, they roll over to float on their back. When they catch their breath, Leech said they turn over again and go back to swimming on their stomach.
“So that’s going to be a skill that’s focused on how do you get to safety,” he said. If they have a longer distance to swim, that’s when jump, push, turn and grab is going to come in handy.
“That is a skill that’s basically, the kids jump in the water, push off the bottom, turn around and grab the wall and climb out,” Leech said. “That’s going to be a skill that focuses on what do you do if you fall in the water, off the dock or off the boat.”
For the youth program, geared toward ages 6 to 12, Leech teaches benchmark swimming skills and covers safety topics like calling 911, life jackets and boating safety. The YMCA also partners with surrounding schools to teach swim to their fourth-grade classrooms, including Lake City schools.
Missaukee County has their own swim program called the Missaukee Community Summer Program. Manager Nancy Ingram said the program is rather unique, because it takes place outdoors in the open waters of Lake Missaukee. She said the program serves 100 kids every year from various surrounding communities.
The program is offered in two week sessions through July and August, and covers all experience levels from beginner to advanced. Michigan is full of lakes and streams, Ingram said, so for the families who reside here, engaging in swim lessons is a must, especially for open water.
“It’s a benefit certainly to know how to swim,” she said. “But it’s an uphill benefit to know how to manage yourself in open water, be it a river, a spring, a lake, an ocean.”
Having the additional instruction for Lake City’s fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms also adds the experience of learning in a pool, Ingram said, which contributes to a well-rounded swim education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.