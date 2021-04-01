CADILLAC — Coastal Maine reminds one Michigan native of his home.
"Living in Maine now for most of the past 30 years still reminds me of Northern Michigan's natural and rural beauty," said Drew Dumsch, president and CEO of The Ecology School in Saco, Maine. "That childhood memory really instilled in me a passion for the environment that led to the creation of The Ecology School back in 1998."
The Ecology School is a beneficiary of funding from Poland Spring, one of Nestle Waters North America's regional water brands. The school is a nonprofit ecology education center where students of all ages "learn to become stewards of the environment as they explore local forests, coastal ecosystems, and food systems" using "joyful, hands-on, experiential programming," according to a news release.
Local teachers could get a chance to visit this summer.
Applications are open for the Teacher Institute for Watershed Science and Conservation, a program that will bring K-8 teachers from across the country to The Ecology School’s River Bend Farm campus in Maine for a four-day program in May.
Teachers can learn more and apply at https://theecologyschool.org/teacher-institute.
Dumsch, who grew up in the Rodney and Big Rapids area, said he'd love to see Michigan teachers at his school this summer.
"I firmly believe that not only students and teachers, but communities throughout Michigan will benefit from the training the classrooms teachers will receive in environmental education through their participation in the Teacher Institute,‘ Dumsch said.
If travel isn't in the cards for you or you're not a teacher, The Ecology School also offers online programs.
The online program suggests outdoor activities to help students learn about the natural world.
Visit EcologyOnline.Org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.