FALMOUTH — You are not alone.
That’s what eight and a half year army veteran Michael Cox wants veterans everywhere to know.
As many people were asleep during the early hours of Veteran’s Day, Cox was up at 4 a.m. preparing to walk 22 miles from Leota to Falmouth. However, this walk wasn’t about him, it is about those who gave up their lives for this county and those who are still struggling long after their time in the military.
“What a lot of citizens don’t realize, which isn’t their fault at all, is that the war isn’t over when they (veterans) get home,” Cox said. “It’s never over for them, and a lot of people look at them and judge them differently because of that.”
Whether it’s a physical, mental, or emotional issue, Cox said many veterans need support from their friends, family, and other resources to help out. Being a veteran, Cox said he understands what some veterans are going through, as he has had to learn how to cope with his own issues. But for those still struggling, Cox said he sees no reason why he can’t participate in this walk when there are veterans out there still having a hard time coping with their issues.
“If I can do that and help the ones fighting at home, there’s no reason not to,” Cox said.
About 22 veterans a day die by suicide. With this walk, Cox said he hopes to bring awareness to the issue and bring that number to zero.
“I’m trying to raise as much awareness as possible,” Cox said. “Because as people, ex-military or not, we need to do what we can and anything we can to bring that number to zero.”
For veterans who are still fighting personal battles, Cox said he wants them to know they are not alone and that there are resources out there including veteran affairs clinics and veteran service offices. Another organization Cox mentioned was 22-2-None, a nonprofit organization in Northern Michigan who Cox said helped him out a while back.
“You’re not alone,” Cox said. “You might think you’re alone, but you’re not alone. You could call anybody who you served with or your family. You’re not alone. There’s someone out there that will do anything to help you (that) they can.”
For friends and family members of veterans, Cox said they need to always be supportive, but avoid pushing too hard or judging a veteran on what they’re going through or how they act.
“Don’t push,” Cox said. “Don’t judge them. Support them no matter what. Always give them support because I know there are a lot of veterans out there that don’t feel like they have any. Always be supportive.”
Though Cox was the one out there walking during the early morning hours, the journey wasn’t about him. It was about those who have served our county and those who still need support at home.
“The biggest piece of advice I can give to fellow veterans, the people who are struggling, you’re not alone,” Cox said. “And for family members and friends, always support them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.