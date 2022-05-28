CADILLAC — Memorial Day isn’t a holiday like Christmas or Thanksgiving. It’s a day to commemorate and remember those who have lost their lives in the service.
Finding someone who hasn’t been impacted by the loss of a veteran would be a trying task. For veterans themselves, they return having lost vets they knew in the service. And for the civilians of the community, they experience the freedom that was fought and died for by their friends, family and the veterans they never knew.
Each Memorial Day is traditionally led by the veterans of each community, where they’re able to gather with their peers and the public to share in remembrance together.
Commander of Lake City’s American Legion Post No. 300 Don Blue said Memorial Day can be observed by everyone, and that their thoughts should be with the veterans who have been lost. Blue served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Germany at the time.
Community participation in Memorial Day observance is important, Blue said, so that people can continue to remember those who sacrificed their lives, and those who sacrificed their health for the remainder of their lives.
“A lot of them that came home here had an illness and injuries that their handicapped for the rest of their life, we’ve gotta remember them,” he said. “And don’t forget we have a few people in the community that’s got injuries, that they sacrifice.”
On Monday, Blue will be leading the Lake City Memorial Day ceremony with the other members of Post No. 300. Traditionally, he also visits the graves of his parents and other family members at the cemetery.
Memorial Day has also become a time for veterans to come together and share their stories, which continue to keep the fallen alive in memory.
Blue said being able to connect with other vets has been very helpful in showing him that they’re never forgotten.
As a member and Commander of Post No. 300, Blue said he and other vets are able to further educate the community on what it means to be a veteran. In his experience, the people of Lake City have always “done a real good job” at honoring veterans.
A history of military service runs deep in Rodney Welliver’s family. Two of Welliver’s great-grandfathers fought with the Union in the Civil War.
He said one had been captured by the confederates, along with his father, and was then released in one of the last prisoner of war exchanges of the Civil War. Welliver’s other great-grandfather came from Ireland and fought within the 126 Illinois Infantry Volunteers.
As a Vietnam-era and Cold War veteran himself, Welliver carries on his family legacy. He served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1977, and during the Cold War worked within the 379th Bombardment Wing station at Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
Today, he’s retired as an engineering manager at DTE and is an active member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Through that organization, he’s involved with the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), under General Orlando M. Poe Camp No. 444.
As a member of these groups, Welliver said he’s taken on the duties of the GAR, which are to honor and respect. Every Memorial Day, he uses that responsibility to support veterans he knows and commemorate those who have died.
“I’m a member of the Cadillac Honor Guard, and one of the ways I have to give back to my brothers and sisters, especially when they pass away, is to participate in the military honor ceremony,” Welliver said. “Which includes as much as handing them the burial flag or a part of the 21-gun salute firing squad that gives the salute in honor with the “Taps” that are played afterwards.”
On Sunday, Welliver plans to speak to the members of his church in Manistee about what Memorial Days is really about. He said a lot of people don’t really know what the protocol is for observing the holiday. For instance, it’s common to hear people say “Happy Memorial Day,” but that’s not the appropriate language to use.
“Memorial Day is in remembrance of those who have served and died” he said. “And remembering those that have also served and are still living and walking amongst us.”
Just as he does every Memorial Day, Welliver will be marching in the parade and displaying his military vehicles and flags out on his lawn.
Honoring fallen veterans on Memorial Day has become a tradition for U.S. Army veteran Christopher Cox and his family. Each year, he, his wife and his children attend the veterans memorial ceremony in Lake City.
Cox has been attending since he was 1 year old and wants his kids to have the same understanding about what Memorial Day truly means.
Civilians often confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Cox said, and he does his best to correct the misconception when it comes up. Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who have passed, while Veterans Day is to honor veterans of the past, present and future.
“You’ve gotta do what’s right. If they’re wrong, they’re wrong, you’ve just got to be tactical and explain to them, this holiday is for this,” Cox said. “You can’t help how people look at it, you know, some people just don’t know.”
There’s a lesson to be learned from fellow veterans, both living and dead. For Cox, it’s finding new ways to cope. He said veterans will cope differently depending on what they’ve experienced and when they were in the service. If they happen to pass along a coping mechanism, it can be helpful.
“You might take that and say, ‘I never thought about that,’” he said. “Just like I’ve always said, no matter what I’ve done, you’ve got to take something from somebody else and put it in your little toolbox, because you never know when that one thing is going to help you.”
Observing Memorial Day with family is also a tradition for Richard Landenberg, the youngest of nine children, and one of seven who have served. Landenberg did eight years in the Army Infantry, and in that time, completed two tours in Iraq and one in Kosovo before being medically discharged.
As a result of his time in the service, Landenberg isn’t very comfortable with crowds, so he plans to spend Memorial Day at his home in Evart with his wife and children.
“I got DVDs that me and other soldiers made overseas, and we have a tendency to watch those,” he said. “Plus, we go over family history. I had an uncle that was a prisoner of war in Korea, and stuff like that, just to inspire (my kids).”
Landenberg’s father served as well during the Vietnam War and has since passed away. It takes a special type of person to risk their life for someone else, he said, and it’s a message that he tries to instill in his children so they, too, can understand Memorial Day’s importance.
Like many other veterans, Landenberg suffers from PTSD. While it is difficult to deal with, he said the memories that come back to him are ones that he doesn’t want to forget.
“I’ll sit there, and I’ll cry at memories, but a lot of it is just memories that I hope I’ll never forget. Jokes shared with people, last moments,” he said. “When somebody’s saying, ‘tell my dad I love him,’ stuff like that. Even holding up the American flag and handing it to a family member, a lot of people don’t think much about it, but to the family and veterans, it’s a lot.”
Landenberg said he’s lost many friends in the service. Something that he and other returned veterans do is check in with the families of those friends and continue to stay in contact. They also check in with each other, knowing that suicide is a prominent issue in the military community.
What Landenberg thinks is most important to communicate to people this Memorial Day is, if they see a veteran in their community, thank them for their service, but thank their family, too.
“That family was willing to risk everything also,” he said. “And no matter what, just remember that while you’re celebrating, somebody’s out there at a grave, sharing memories and crying.”
