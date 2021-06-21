CADILLAC — Over the last few weeks, Americans recognized Memorial Day, May 31, the anniversary of D-Day, June 6 and Flag Day, June 14.
These days are more than just dates on the calendar, they reflect the real-life experiences of veterans everywhere, including Cadillac residents Winford Lovelace and Carl Lamphere.
Winford Lovelace served in the Korean War with National Guard from 1950 to 1953. He was on active duty for 22 months of that time. Although he didn’t serve during World War II, Lovelace was living on his family’s farm in Mississippi and remembers events like D-Day and Pearl Harbor.
“I was just two months from being 12-years-old when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, and one of my older first cousins was living with us,‘ Lovelace said. “We were living out in the country and farming and he didn’t have a job so he came out and lived with us, and in the days after Pearl Harbor, he and his brother joined up.‘
An older brother of Lovelace was serving in Liverpool on D-Day. He was with General George S. Patton during the Battle of the Bulge, where the Third U.S. Army relieved American troops from German attack.
When commemorative days pass, Lovelace reflects on what he experienced as a young man during that time. He remembers the women working in power plants to keep production moving while their husbands were at war. Necessities like gas, flour, sugar and coffee being provided in rations is another wartime change he recalls.
“Our biggest thing was gasoline. We had a feed mill, and we crushed feed on weekends for the neighbors and stuff, and my dad got a 50-gallon drum of gasoline every week or so with his stamps, and that’s all we had, on cars, on a vehicle we had,‘ Lovelace said. “But about everybody was kind of in the same boat.‘
When it comes to the community’s recognition of commemorative holidays, Lovelace said they should be remembered, and not politicized.
“We don’t need to forget it. No, we don’t need to. We don’t need to politicize it, but we need to remember what we had to do,‘ Lovelace said. “The Fourth of July, and everything from then up as far as I’m concerned.‘
Carl Lamphere served with the U.S. Army as a surveyor from 1958 to 1961. He doesn’t often think about his time in the service, and it seemed like the obvious path when he realized he couldn’t afford to go to college.
“I made up my mind when I graduated, ‘what are you going to do?’ I didn’t have the means to go to college, even though I kind of wanted to,‘ Lamphere said. “OK, military you’re gonna face one way or another, sooner or later, might as well get it over with.‘
The Army was isolating because it took you away from society, in Lamphere’s experience.
“You’re away from everything for a while. So, you’re totally disorganized, in that sense, because the army does it their way, and it’s not like anything normal, by design, and it makes little sense,‘ Lamphere said.
When returning to the community, Lamphere said it was easy to re-integrate, and he was able to get a job almost immediately. Although he had some training from his years in the service, he felt the only way to get anywhere was to go to college. Lamphere then enrolled at Ferris State, studying there for several years, before completing his degree at Eastern Michigan University.
Because of the trials and tribulations veterans have faced, community recognition of commemorative holidays is important to Lamphere.
“In many areas there’s very mild or tepid support, and that’s unfortunate. It’s hard for anyone to understand what you go through when you’re in the service, unless you go through it yourself,‘ Lamphere said. “You can’t explain it, because it’s complicated.‘
An older brother of Lamphere’s served in the Korean War, so they’re able to observe commemorative holidays together through a shared experience. Veterans Serving Veterans, Inc., a local non-profit organization, brings a sense of comfort and camaraderie to Lamphere.
“Basically, once you’re out of the military, the only people you know, are military. I mean, you may work with other people, but you don’t have any direct association like you do in the military,‘ Lamphere said. “You have to rely on each other when you’re in the military because if you don’t, you don’t survive.‘
Vets Serving Vets is in the process of developing the Veterans Community Park, located at 3740 S. 41 Road. Between recreational space and a cemetery, the park will span across 55 acres of land.
The park is unique in comparison to other memorial parks, according to Roger Bandeen, a veteran himself and Director of Vets Serving Vets.
“Yes, it’ll have memorials but it will also have things for the public to come to, and participate in,‘ Bandeen said. “So, it will be a community park in the true sense of the word.‘
The park will eventually house farmers markets, craft shows, music and more. Bandeen said it will be a place for veterans to connect with one another and with their community.
“Vietnam vets, that was my year, were never welcomed home. So, the best thing you can say to a Vietnam vet is ‘welcome home,’‘ said Bandeen. “So it gives them a chance to work with fellow veterans and put the military family back together again, and it gives them a chance to work with a community that was not welcoming when they exited the service.‘
A donation of five acres of land, designated for a veterans cemetery, was made by Lamphere, who said the park could be a point of connection between veterans and the Cadillac community.
“Well you can commiserate with fellow veterans, and then the outside can understand a little bit better that way if they associate through marriages, or whatever that connection is,‘ Lamphere said. “It spreads a little bit, you know, and then it starts to saturate the area more.‘
Veterans Community Park is currently open for people to visit, whether it be to eat lunch at one of the picnic tables, look at the park’s master plan or see the progress of the cemetery.
To learn more about Vets Serving Vets Inc., and the Veterans Community Park visit vetsservingvets.org.
