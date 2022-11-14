Local voter turnout remains similar to previous elections

REED CITY — Voter turnout remained steady at local precincts, but clerks say the numbers don’t stray too far from previous elections.
Osceola County saw around 55% of registered voters come out to the polls, either in person or via absentee. For absentee turnout alone, County Clerk Tracey Cochran said 92% of the 2,830 sent out were returned.
This year’s November midterm turnout is a tad lower than that of the 2020 election (65%), but Cochran has chalked the difference up to the fact that it was a presidential election, which drew more people out to the polls.
Voter participation in 2018 was just around the 55% mark, an almost exact match to Tuesday’s turnout, Cochran said. In terms of result speed, the evening ran smoothly.
“There was a steady stream of voters throughout the day, that’s what I was hearing from the precincts that I went into throughout the day on Tuesday,” Cochran said. “So it was just a steady stream of voters and everything seemed to have gone very well.”
In Missaukee County, Clerk Jessica Nielsen said voter turnout was about 60%, which is a slight downturn from the 2018 midterm election, which saw a 61% turnout.
Although turnout has decreased, Nielsen said the number of registered voters in the county has increased due to population growth. In 2018, the county contained 10,821 registered voters, and this year, it saw a total of 12,650.
Just under 54% of registered voters came out to the polls in Wexford County, with the highest individual precinct turnout coming from Cherry Grove Township, which saw results from about 66% of its registered voters.
Like Osceola County, Wexford County has seen a decline in voter turnout when compared with the 2020 presidential election. However, its turnout also fell short of the 2018 election, which saw around 60% of voters at the polls.
City of Evart Clerk Kathy Fiebig said voter turnout has always stayed below the 50% mark in her precinct. Of a total 1,306 registered voters, 539 participated in this year’s November election, with 151 voting via absentee.
The numbers have picked up in comparison to the August Primary election, which saw a total 399 voters, but Fiebig said she’s only witnessed two elections where the turnout tipped over 50%, and even then, it was by a hair.
Fiebig said she doesn’t want to speculate about why voter participation has historically remained low in Evart, but she urges those who are registered to exercise their right each year.
“I have been voting ever since I was of legal age,” she said. “It’s mind boggling to me that people won’t exercise that right.”
