CADILLAC — “You have to do what you want to do.”
For 103 years, those have been words to live by for Cadillac resident Esther Dawson.
As friends and family members gathered at the Curry House in Haring Township for Esther’s birthday Wednesday afternoon, the 103-year-old said she has enjoyed every minute of her long life.
“I really didn’t want to turn 103,” Esther said with a smile. “I did not ask to be that, you know, on purpose. It just happened.”
“I’ve enjoyed it though because I’ve been able to do things.”
Born on April 6, 1919, Esther said she grew up in St. Clair Shores, less than 30 minutes away from Detroit. As expected, Esther said life was very different back then, as her childhood home didn’t have water, a running toilet and many other modern commodities we enjoy today.
“When you live like that, you live because you know you have to, so you don’t think about it,” Esther said.
Despite not having mobile phones or Netflix, Esther said she and her seven siblings always found a way to have fun.
“Every summer, my dad would take two weeks off and we would drive from St. Clair Shores to Manistee and spend our time there every year,” Esther said.
After graduating high school in the late 1930s, Esther said she worked various jobs including at a bank for 21 years. She also married her husband James in 1941, and the couple enjoyed 55 years together with four children before he passed away in 1996.
“He was very gentle, quiet,” Esther said. “What can I say, I loved him.”
In her free time, Esther said she was very active in sports and other recreational activities such as golf, bowling and biking.
“I just did it because I loved it,” Esther said.
In 1976, Esther said she retired and moved to the Cadillac area with her husband in the 1970s. Once they moved, Esther said her husband built a house for them off the shores of Lake Cadillac.
“It was such a beautiful home,” Esther said.
As she has grown older, Esther said continued to create new memories, including riding in a limo for the first time at age 90 and sailing on a boat at 101.
Along with the memories, life has also brought Esther 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to spoil over the years.
Two of her granddaughters, Connie Schepers and Ashley Dawson, said they have enjoyed every minute they’ve spent with their grandmother.
“Every time one of us would come to visit, she basically just make us a whole batch of cookies to ourselves,” Connie said.
“I think grandma’s spirit is always here and it’s bright and spunky and fun and loving and kind and thoughtful,” Ashley added.
As expected when you have lived for a century, Esther said things have changed over the decades. However, she said it isn’t something she has paid much attention to.
“They change so gradually,” Esther said. “You don’t pay attention. You just go along with it.”
Now at the age of 103, Esther said she doesn’t know how she has lived for so long. Having grown up during the Great Depression, surviving her battle with COVID-19 and other challenges, Esther said she credits God for her long life.
“When I think about it, I think, Mother I am so happy that you taught us to go to church,” Esther said. “Everybody needs that. You might not be as good as you want to be, but it’s important to believe in something.”
Having just about seen it all at 103, Esther said can’t really give advice to people. Instead, she said they have to do what they want to do.
“People ask me, you know, how can I give them advice,” Esther said. “No, you can’t. You have to live your own life.”
