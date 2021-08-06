LAKE CITY — Having lived in Lake City since she was in the 7th grade, Ranessa Cooley has developed a strong connection with the town and its people over the years. Now she’ll have the opportunity to represent the community on the big stage.
The 22-year-old is one of 70 young women competing in this year’s Miss Michigan USA pageant in Port Huron on Aug. 6 and 7. The annual competition has taken place since 1952, with the winner going on to represent the state of Michigan in the Miss USA pageant.
“This is a really great opportunity that I’m excited for, and it’s becoming more surreal,” Cooley said.
Born in Detroit, Cooley was adopted as a baby and became the youngest of 10 siblings; five brothers and four sisters. Growing up, Cooley said she was always a social person and very involved in different groups and activities.
“Growing up, I’ve always been very outgoing and very social,” Cooley said. “I could talk to anyone I walked up to, and I just always had a smile on my face.”
After moving to Lake City, Cooley would go on to graduate from Lake City High School in 2017. While in school, Cooley became active in track and cheerleading while also developing a strong relationship with Jesus Christ.
“I’ve always been a believer,” Cooley said. “And I met a lady and she invited me to Bible study . . . and the summer before I was like ‘Lord, I want to get to know you, I want to come closer to you’, and I ended up meeting this wonderful lady down at the voting booth and she had done another Bible study and I started going there.”
As her enjoyment in the Bible studies and relationship with Jesus grew, she found a passion for helping others less fortunate in the community. Along with becoming a leader for a young adults group at the Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac, Cooley got involved in the health field as a caregiver.
“I started working in 2017, and I literally went in blindsided,” Cooley said. “But knowing how my personality is just made the job easier. I think that the Lord knew my personality and put me in a position that He knew I would be good at.”
While starting up her career in the health field, Cooley said she entered her first pageant, Miss Cadillac, in 2018 after seeing a Facebook advertisement. After becoming one of the last people to join, Cooley said she was nervous but leaned on her outgoing personality and ended up enjoying her experience.
“I would say it was kind of nerve-wracking,” Cooley said. “But after you get on stage and you do your thing, and you get off, you’re just like, ‘wow that’s not bad. I want to do it again’.”
“It was just such a great opportunity for me to get out there in our community, and especially be a good role model for young girls and young women that you can get out there and be a voice for your community and you can represent your community in a good way.”
Flash forward to the present, and Cooley is back in another pageant, this time with the opportunity to represent Michigan and be a voice for her community.
“I definitely feel like it’s gonna be a great opportunity to be out there and also going to be a great experience to get to know the other girls and be able to see new faces,” Cooley said.
Cooley said preparing for the contest has been an amazing experience thus far. While she hasn’t gotten to meet all the other girls, the ones she has have shown her beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.
“Beauty has no standards,” Cooley said. “It was just amazing to see, you know, different types of women, different body types, different height, different types of beauty and diversity.”
One of her favorite parts of preparing for the pageant has been picking out her dress, as clothing and fashion has been a way Cooley said she expresses herself. Though the dress carried a hefty price tag, Cooley said she feels powerful and likes displaying a unique style. Through this style, Cooley said she hopes to empower women and others to be themselves.
“Have confidence in yourself and know that you are beautiful and know that you are unique and different and that beauty standards are changing,” Cooley said. “Just know that there’s beauty in everyone and everything, and you just have to look deeper into yourself to know that beauty comes from the inside out.”
As the excitement within Cooley and those closest to her grows, she said she hasn’t thought too far ahead in terms of winning the competition and moving on to the Miss USA pageant. However, if she were to win, Cooley said she hopes to strengthen and become a voice for the community.
“I just want to step out of my community and be a voice, you know, for the next generation,” Cooley said. “The community is strong, but I feel like it could be stronger . . . because you know, Jesus said help the sick and the poor, and I feel like the community can definitely pull together for that.”
Regardless of the result, Cooley said she has already taken away many lessons from the pageant and looks forward to the next stage of her life.
“I’m definitely very thankful to be out here and just sharing my confidence with everyone,” Cooley said. “I’m just excited to see where it goes and what opportunities come after this.”
