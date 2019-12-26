Local youth group is “blessing‘ local families this Christmas

CADILLAC — Youth from Cadillac Seventh-day Adventist Church have been delivering gifts to deserving local families in the days leading up to Christmas.
The youth group goes by the name “Youth of His Message" and this is the second year that they have delivered gifts. They were able to reach even more families this year than last. The youth group visited a total of four families this year.
When it comes to helping others, Elijah Vogler, 16, says “It’s not about being blessed, it’s about blessing." Other youth agreed, including Katie Shaffer who explained that the emphasis in this outreach is not self-directed. “It’s not about how we feel," she said, “it’s blessing."
Samuel Girven, 12, says that Youth of His Message participates in a number of outreach programs throughout the year. The group has had approximately nine service projects so far this year. These trips have included local projects as well as ones in Lansing and Detroit.
Craig LaFave and Andy Shaffer are two fathers that helped start Youth of His Message, but they say the youth group is now mostly self-run. They explain that it has been exciting to watch the youth “take the reins" and run the projects on their own. Shaffer says, “They’re fearless."
