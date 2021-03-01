A Better Brain

While we continue to look to improve our health at the top of this new year, one area none of us, no matter our age, should neglect to improve is our brain.
Turning once again to well-known cardiologist and celebrated author, Dr. Steven Masley, this week we are peeking into his book titled, “The Better Brain Solution,” which offers up dozens of ways to help our brain — no matter what its age just happens to be.
Jumping right into the thick of it, Dr. Masley began our phone interview on this book by revealing that they gain much from tracking hundreds of patients for 15 years.
“When we were tracking patients for the heart tune-up book, we were also tracking the patient’s cognitive functions as well,” he said, “and we found that those who shrunk their arterial plaque also had an improvement in brain processing speed, which is the exact opposite of memory loss. That their computer got sharper, and the average jump in executive performance was about 25%, which is a dramatic, huge improvement in cognitive performance. The strongest predictor of an improvement in brain processing speed was that your artery plaque was shrinking, showing us that it is possible to become sharper, quicker, more productive and prevent memory loss, and ‘The Better Brain Solution’ provides the steps that can help others improve their cognitive function, too.”
Stating that memory loss is the most expensive disease in America today (seconded only by COVID at the time of this writing), Masley noted that dementia rates are being projected to double, due to high blood sugar, within the next 10 years.
Making this statement, Masley lend further credence that disabling memory loss, and rapidly increasing rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes are not only intimately connected, but also largely preventable through diet, as well.
“Our brain function hinges on normal insulin activity,” Dr. Masley stated, “but when we don’t regulate our blood sugar we seriously damage our cognitive function, and starve our brain’s nerve cells, which helps lead to memory loss and dementia.”
If we want to prevent memory loss and disability, Dr. Masley recommends beginning with focusing on better blood sugar control.
“Most people understand the effect that elevated blood sugar has on their cardiovascular health,” he stated, “but few understand that insulin resistance significantly damages the brain as well.”
Explaining how cognitive function and memory work together, Dr. Masley stated that it is possible to improve your brain, no matter your age.
“If you want to improve your brain performance and halt memory loss,” he stated, “you will benefit tremendously from 12 “Smart” foods. These heart-healthy foods help control blood sugar, the key to a better brain, and can easily form the basis of flavorful, nutrient-rich meals and snacks.”
The list, which includes green, leafy vegetables, other vegetables, omega-3-rich seafood, healthy cooking oils, nuts, berries, cocoa, dark chocolate, green tea, coffee, red wine, herbs, spices, beans, and fermented foods, offers lots of variety, which makes it easy to add to your meals.
Ideally, we should eat each of these foods daily, which is easy if you do things like add cocoa to your coffee or tea then nibble on some dark chocolate while you drink it.
“When it comes to brain health, it’s never too late to reverse damage, and it’s never too early to prevent it.”
As both a cardiologist and a trained chef, Dr. Masley is offering us a sampling of recipes that can help us to have a better brain — enjoy.
Pecan Nut (no meat) Loaf
By Dr. Steven Masley
This simple-to-prepare and elegant entrée can be served alone or with Mushroom Gravy. You can substitute almonds or hazelnuts for the pecans or walnuts.
Prep: 20 minutes; Baking: 25 to 30 minutes; Serves: 4
2 tablespoons almond oil (or avocado oil)
4 cups mushrooms, diced
1 medium sweet onion, diced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 medium celery stalks, diced
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 cup port wine
6 large organic, cage-free eggs, beaten
1 cup pecans or walnuts, finely chopped
1 cup grated organic Comté or Gruyère cheese
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease an 8 × 4-inch loaf pan with almond oil or line with parchment paper. Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, salt, and pepper and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the mushrooms soften. Add the celery, basil, parsley, and oregano and cook for another 3 minutes, with occasional stirring. Reduce the heat to low, add the port, and simmer for another 2 to 4 minutes, until the port has mostly evaporated and the sauce thickens. Set aside. Combine the eggs, nuts, and grated cheese in a bowl then fold together with the mushroom mixture. Pour the mixture into the loaf pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the loaf from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes prior to serving. Slice and serve like meatloaf. Calories 521; Protein 22g; Fat 40g; Carbohydrates 14g; Fiber 4g; Sodium 476 mg.
Almond-coated Tilapia
By Dr. Steven Masley
A crunchy crust of nuts works well on any type of fish, and adds an extra dose of brain-boosting fat. You can substitute sole, cod, halibut, or white fish for tilapia.
Prep: 15 minutes; Baking: 20 minutes; Serves: 3
Avocado oil, for the dish
1-pound tilapia fillets (or other whitefish: sole, cod, catfish, ﬂounder), rinsed
1 cup fresh orange juice
1 large organic, cage-free egg
1/2 cup almond ﬂour/meal
1/4 cup almond slivers (or finely chopped almonds)
1/2 teaspoon mineral sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease an ovenproof baking dish with avocado oil. Rinse the fish fillets, place in a bowl with the orange juice, and marinate for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, while the fillets are marinating beat the egg in a bowl and set aside. On a large plate, combine the almond ﬂour, almond slivers, salt, pepper, and Italian herbs. Remove the fillets from the juice and pat dry with a paper towel. Dip the fillets in the egg, then coat with the almond ﬂour mixture. Place the fillets in the baking dish and bake for 20 minutes, until the fillets ﬂake. Serve immediately.
Mushroom Gravy
By Dr. Steven Masley
This goes nicely with the Pecan Nut Loaf. I like to use shiitake or baby Portabella mushrooms, but you can make this gravy with any mushroom.
Prep: 20 minutes; Serves: 6
2 tablespoons organic ghee (clarified butter)
1 medium sweet onion, chopped
4 cups sliced mushrooms (such as baby portabellas)
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning
2 tablespoons almond ﬂour/meal
1 cup marsala wine (or any dry wine)
4 medium garlic cloves, crushed and diced
1 tablespoon tamari sauce
2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
Heat a large sauté pan to medium-high heat. Add the ghee, onion, and mushrooms, stirring occasionally, until the onion turns translucent and the mushrooms soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium, stir in the Italian herbs and almond ﬂour, and heat for another 2 minutes. Add the Marsala, garlic, and tamari sauce, and stir. Allow to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, turn up the heat, and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Carefully transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Serve immediately, store in the refrigerator for not more than 2 to 3 days, or freeze for up to a month.
