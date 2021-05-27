Cadillac man arrested following shooting in Cherry Grove Township

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man has been arrested following a shooting near rental units on M-55 east of the Cherry Grove Events Center Wednesday night.
Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Cadillac Police Department all converged on the location after reports of shots fired were reported to Wexford County Central Dispatch. A press release from the MSP said a 63-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Cadillac, were fighting with a 32-year-old Cadillac man over a 9mm handgun.
During the scuffle, police said the handgun was discharged several times, but no one was struck. As a result of the altercation, the 32-year-old Cadillac man was arrested for actions related to felonious assault, felony firearms and reckless discharge of a firearm. He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in 84th District Court.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said Thursday morning troopers arrived on the scene of the Cherry Grove Township cabins around 6:25 p.m. to find one of the other Cadillac men had pinned down the 32-year-old suspect.
He said preliminary information showed the 36-year-old man was approached by the suspect after the 32-year-old saw him near his ex-girlfriend's cabin. Carroll said that is when the 32-year-old pulled out the handgun and the victim told the suspect not to point the gun at him. A struggle ensued and several rounds were fired, but not necessarily at anyone, according to Carroll.
At that point, Carroll said two other men living in nearby cabins came out to assist the 36-year-old and when police arrived, they had the suspect subdued and were holding him down. Troopers detained all four men until they could piece together what had happened, Carroll said.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital to be checked for injuries and the 42-year-old had bite marks on his fingers from the suspect who was biting at his hands while the Cadillac man had him in a headlock, according to Carroll. The 42-year-old, however, refused medical attention, Carroll said.
At some point in the struggle, the ex-girlfriend came out of her cabin and picked up the handgun to remove it from the incident to keep someone from using it. When she was getting in her car, she accidentally struck another car door and Carroll said she pinned one of the legs of one of the men trying to subdue the suspect. That man was checked out by medical personnel and was fine.
The incident is still under investigation and Carroll was not sure the suspect would be arraigned Thursday. He also said he is not aware of any drugs and it appears everyone involved was sober.
Details were limited Wednesday, but Cadillac Michigan State Police Post Commander Lt. Frank Keck said troopers were investigating a felonious assault complaint at the location. He also said the altercation also involved three people besides the suspect, but he did not mention the gunshots or any injuries.
Keck said there was a large response of troopers due to the post conducting first aid training Wednesday night, which included some from Traverse City and Manistee.
Keck said he had limited knowledge of what happened but indicated more information would be made available via press release.