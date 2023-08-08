CADILLAC — This year’s Phyllis Olson 55th Annual Juried Art Fair, also known as the Cadillac Festival of the Arts, had a little bit of everything for everyone.
The Cadillac Festival of the Arts is a free event with no ticket purchase necessary so determining actual attendance can be difficult. But according to Art Fair Coordinator, Chris Fisher, the event participation has in the past averaged between 3,000 to 5,000 people and this year she believes the attendance was in the 4,000-range, matching past years average participation numbers.
This year saw 66 artists and 77 total booths. Some artists had more than one booth along with additional tents, such as the information booth to enhance participant experience.
“We are very pleased with sales, traffic, atmosphere, professionalism of the staff aside from the two hours of bad weather,” said Fisher. “It was fantastic and the atmosphere was absolutely awesome.”
The 2023 art festival is the second year Fisher has served as the event’s coordinator and she has one final year in 2024 before her duties will be passed on to someone else.
“My focus has been to recruit fine artists who truly make their own product,” Fisher explained. “We want to get to a spot with Up North Arts where this event can be passed on to someone who has a strong passion and who will be paid for serving in this role.”
In fact, there is an organizational process already in place and as Fisher stated, “the planning for next year starts right now.”
If someone is interested in learning more about the art fair, they can contact Up North Arts directly either by phone or email.
“We want to thank all the 75 to 100 volunteers who come from Wexford, Missaukee and surrounding counties because they make everything run smoothly, efficiently and they bring their smiles and enthusiasm to both the artists and festival goers. We also want to thank the Girl Scouts for offering their cookies and members from our high school football team who helped particularly with heavy items. I can tell you our older artists really appreciate all the help from our volunteers because our volunteers help make the atmosphere what it is,” Fisher said.
Cadillac Festival of the Arts Award Winners
2023 Phyllis Olson Art Fair
Best of Show
Carole Meier
Clay
2023 Phyllis Olson Art Fair
First Place
Miguel Denyer
Photography
2023 Phyllis Olson Art Fair
Second Place
Laura Adams
Handmade Hats
2023 Phyllis Olson Art Fair
Dorothy W Sorensen Painting Award
Catherine Adamkiewicz
Painting
2023 Phyllis Olson Art Fair
Craftsmanship Award
Carolynne Jones
Woodburning
Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins and the Cadillac Arts Council have announced the winners of the 39th Annual Mayor’s Art Award competition held July 21 in conjunction with the annual Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
This year’s first place was awarded to Michelle Trivieri of Cadillac for her stretched canvas photograph titled “Lake Cadillac.” The second-place winner was Jim Prince of Traverse City for his painting titled “Up North, Lake Superior.” The third-place award was presented to Tamra Arrand of Cadillac for her photograph titled “White Pine Trailhead Clock Tower.”
The Mayor presented the winning artists with ribbons and accepted Trivieri’s artwork on behalf of the City of Cadillac. Along with certificates, Trivieri will receive $450 for first place and her artwork will be displayed at the Municipal Complex, Prince will receive $100 and Arrand will receive $50 for third place.