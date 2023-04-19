REED CITY — Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, Ten 16 Recovery Network and the Mecosta Osceola Substance Awareness Coalition have teamed up once again to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs
The drop-off event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Reed City Multi Specialty Clinic, 300 N. Patterson Road.
Community members are invited to stop by to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications. This free and anonymous public service is part of the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
“Last year, Michigan saw 1,925 opioid deaths and many can be linked to prescription medications,” said Dr. Colleen Lane, medical director of Addiction Medicine, Corewell Health. “By bringing unused medications to drop off sites in your area, you are playing a critical role in keeping your community safe.”
Items accepted include prescriptions, liquids, ointments, needles, inhalers, pet medications and over-the-counter medications.
Additional collection sites are listed on the DEA website.
For more information contact Cathy Myers at cathy.myers@corewellhealth.org or (231)592-4204.