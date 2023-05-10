Donna Waddell was recognized at the 2023 Michigan Occupational Special Populations Association (MOSPA) Conference at Boyne Mountain Resort as the recipient of the 2023 award in the support staff category.
Donna is currently employed as the Coordinator for the Career Skills program at CTC.
The Career Skills program was created to provide students with an opportunity to learn a variety of job skills in a hands-on environment. These students also focus on financial literacy, laundry and hygiene skills, fitness, basic cooking, basic first aid, interview skills and resume building.
Throughout her career at the CTC, Donna has fought tirelessly for all students. After nearly 27 years, she will be retiring from CTC in June 2023 to pursue new adventures.