Five Public Safety CTC students were recently awarded certificates from the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Fire Services/Firefighter Training Division.
These students had been participating in the Wexford-Missaukee Fire Academy since mid-November and had dedicated two evenings a week for the past six months as well as an eight-hour practical every other Saturday. These newly certified firefighters had logged approximately 300 hours of instruction.
All five students completed the course and passed the practical while four students also passed the written portion. Those students who passed both the written and practical exams will be State of Michigan certified firefighters. This will allow them to apply for most entry-level firefighting positions anywhere in the State of Michigan.
John Dundas (Cadillac Innovation): Fire Fighter I and II/Hazmat Operations, Vehicle Extrication, Advanced Vehicle Stabilization, Hey Are You Okay?, and Courage To Be Safe.
Aunnalea Larkins (Cadillac High School): firefighter I and II/Hazmat Operations, Vehicle Extrication, Advanced Vehicle Stabilization, Hey Are You Okay?, and Courage To Be Safe.
Riley Liabenow (Cadillac High School): firefighter I and II/Hazmat Operations, Vehicle Extrication, Advanced Vehicle Stabilization, Hey Are You Okay?, Courage To Be Safe, and Flashover Training.
Sara Gaz (Lake City High School): firefighter I and II/Hazmat Operations, Vehicle Extrication, Advanced Vehicle Stabilization, Hey Are You Okay?, Courage To Be Safe, and Flashover Training.
Haille Wills (Cadillac High School): Vehicle Extrication, Advanced Vehicle Stabilization, Hey Are You Okay?, Courage To Be Safe, and Flashover training.
“I’m proud of what these young adults have accomplished and I’m honored to have been a part of their training. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them,” said Jason Baughan, CTC Public Safety Paraprofessional.