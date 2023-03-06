CADILLAC — Students representing 25 Michigan high schools competed to win the Great Lakes Sales Challenge Personal Pitch on Feb. 10.
Selena Quintero of Marion High School, a second-year student in the Building Business and Marketing program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center, won this statewide competition.
The Great Lakes Sales Challenge is organized by students in the Haworth School of Business at Western Michigan University.
In the face-to-face competition, students are expected to pitch themselves as being worthy for hire for a customer facing position at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Quintero qualified for the contest when her submission video was chosen as one of the top 65 in the state. She then advanced through three rounds before being judged the best out of the final four.