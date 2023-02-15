CADILLAC — Six students enrolled in the Culinary, Baking and Hospitality program from the Wexford-Missaukee CTC competed in the Regional SkillsUSA contest on Friday, Feb. 3.
These students competed at the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Muskegon against students from Petoskey, Charlevoix, Boyne City, Traverse City and other districts within the region.
Ashley Proctor (Homeschooled) earned first place in the Baking category and Lexi Amy of Cadillac High School placed second in Culinary. Both Proctor and Amy earned scholarships and an opportunity to compete at the State SkillsUSA Competition on April 15 in Grand Rapids.
Johnathan Myers of Cadillac High School earned third place in the Culinary category and Adrianna Baker of Pine River High School also took third place in Hospitality.
SkillsUSA is a nationally recognized career and technical student organization (CTSO) that helps prepare high school students for careers in trade, technical, and skilled occupations. A CTSO is an integral part of a CTC program by encouraging the development of leadership skills, occupational skills, knowledge and abilities.