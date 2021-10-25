CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the October Co-op Students of the Month.
Matthew Otto of Mesick High School is enrolled in the Metal Fabrication and Welding program and works as a welder at Fischer Tanks in Kaleva.
CJ Rodebaugh of Cadillac High School is enrolled in the Power Sports and Equipment program and works at Group Beneteau.
If your business would like to host an eager-to-learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at (231) 876-2214.