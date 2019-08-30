MARION —Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal bicycle accident at around 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 29.
According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, an 80-year-old male from the Detroit area was riding his bicycle northbound on 70th Avenue near 23 Mile Road in Highland Township when he lost control of his bicycle, left the roadway and had a collision with a guardrail.
The bicyclist, who was participating in a sponsored DALMAC bicycle tour, suffered fatal injuries.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this investigation by Osceola County EMS, Marion Fire and Rescue and The Michigan State Police.