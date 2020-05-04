Flavor that blooms

Mother’s Day is special on many levels. As children we are given the opportunity to honor those who have raised us. As mothers we are given the opportunity to enjoy a special day with our children, and as grandchildren we are given the opportunity to honor our grandmothers, too.
These opportunities afford us all time to recall the fond memories we have gained from knowing them and time to learn about the female ancestors that we didn’t get to know.
The gift of life is truly a miracle, a blessing from God, bestowed upon us through our mothers. When we think about it in these terms, then couple it with all the selfless years that Mom devoted to raising us, it makes mere mortal gifts pale in comparison to what our moms have done for us.
With such a tall bill to fill, we need to make any gift we give Mom speak loudly, and to find such a gift here on earth one needs to turn to something that is most able to touch all women’s hearts — flowers.
Flowers are special and some even say, “heaven sent,” which is why they not only make great gifts, but also have been doing just that for centuries.
Long ago, the Japanese turned flower giving into an art form known as “Hanakotoba,” which means, “the language of flowers.”
Hanakotoba designates specific flowers to symbolize or express certain affections, and anyone who knows that red roses symbolize love and romance knows a little Hanakotoba, too. However, most of us know little more, so I did a little investigating and found tons of knowledge on the language of flowers that is quite fascinating.
According to hanakotoba, when it comes to roses, red does stand for love and romance, and pink stands for admiration and appreciation while yellow symbolizes warmth, happiness, joy, and friendship.
White roses symbolize innocence, purity, new beginnings, or remembrance. Orange roses symbolize passion, excitement and fervent romance, and lavender roses convey enchantment or love at first sight.
What’s interesting is that other flowers, like Peruvian lilies, do not follow the same color rules that are set for roses.
For lilies any color will convey friendship and devotion unless they are the super-fragrant, stargazer lilies, which happen to be my personal favorite. These lilies express wealth and prosperity.
A daisy conveys cheer, an iris conveys admiration, faith, hope and wisdom. Orchids convey love, beauty, luxury and strength, and sunflowers express warmth and adoration.
Carnations express simply love, and tulips express grace and elegance. However, the best flower to give Mom just may be the chrysanthemum because they convey longevity.
Flowers are a marvelous way to let Mom know you care, and you can take that expression of affection to an even deeper, more meaningful level if you make Mom some beautiful blooms that she can bite into.
Making a rosy, apple dessert is a sweet way to give Mom a unique gift straight from your heart. Here now is a trio of treats sure to give Mom fabulous flavor that blooms.
Cinnamon Swirled Rose
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes; Total: 45 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.
2 red apples
1 can refrigerated cinnamon roll dough*
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
4 tablespoons dark brown sugar
powdered sugar, for dusting
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9-inch round baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Open the can of cinnamon roll dough. Unwind one roll in the center of the pan, and then continue to unwind rolls, arranging so that it creates a large spiral that fills the dish and creates a gap for the apples to fit in-between. Halve each apple lengthwise. Core, then using a sharp paring knife or mandolin, slice apple halves lengthwise into thin, 1/8-inch thick slices. In a large bowl, place apple slices then sprinkle with lemon juice, mixing well to prevent browning. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and melted butter, then toss with apple slices, stirring to coat. Place bowl of apples into microwave and cook for 2 minutes, or until apple slices become pliable. Strain out any accumulated liquid. Take 8 apple slices and arrange on a flat surface in a straight row with an inch of overlap on each slice. Starting with the end closest to you, gently roll the slices together to make the center rose. Place rose in the middle of the cinnamon dough spiral. Use remaining apple slices to fill the gaps between the cinnamon roll dough in the spiral, overlapping slices by one inch as you go. Once completed, place in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until dough is browning. Remove from oven and dust with powdered sugar just before serving, if desired.
*=Pillsbury cinnamon roll dough no longer unravels. Therefore, you need to use Great Value or a store brand in this recipe.
Bloomin’ Tart
Crust
1 1/2 cups finely ground graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup cane sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
ROSES
4 cups cane sugar
1 quart apple juice, with Vitamin C added
8 red or pink-skinned eating apples
CUSTARD
2/3 cup cane sugar
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 extra large egg
2 extra large egg yolks
1/2 lemon rind, zested
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 apples
1 1/2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
TO MAKE CRUST: Mix graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter or margarine, and cinnamon until well blended . Press mixture into an 8 or 9-inch pie plate and chill until ready to use.
TO MAKE ROSES: In a 2-quart saucepan, combine the 4 cups of sugar and 1 quart of apple juice. Over medium heat, bring to a simmer, stirring, to melt sugar and create a syrup. Meanwhile, cut apples in half vertically, remove cores then, using a sharp knife or mandolin, cut into thin, semi-circle slices. Place slices directly into apple syrup. Once apples are sliced, and in syrup, bring pot to a gentle simmer, and cook apples until they are just tender enough to roll but not too soft or they will fall apart, about 7 minutes.
With a slotted spoon, lift apple from syrup and drain/cool on a wire rack over a lipped pan. When cool enough to handle, lay out apple slices as follows: Place one slice of apple on the left-hand end of your chopping board, flat side towards you. Lay the next slice so that it overlaps the first by half. Continue in this manner until there are 12 slices laid into a single strip. Lay out at least 12 of these strips so you have plenty waiting.
CUSTARD: In a large bowl, combine sugar, cream, egg, yolks, lemon zest, juice, and arrowroot powder. Over a colander, peel, core then grate apples, finely, draining off excess juice. Stir grated apple into the egg/cream mixture.
ASSEMBLY: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spoon filling into crust. Roll up apple slice rows, starting from the left-hand side of the board. Drop resulting roses gently onto the top of the custard pie. Repeat as needed.
BAKE: Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes, then turn pan 180 degrees, and continue to bake for 15 more minutes, or until tart is set.
While tart is cooking, return the apple/sugar mixture to a medium-high heat. Cook down until thickened into a syrup. Remove tart from oven, and set aside to cool on a wire rack. Brush tart with the apple syrup glaze then sprinkle with a light dusting of icing sugar, if desired, before serving.
Blooming Rosebud Bites
Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 20-30 minutes; Total: 45-55 minutes. Yield: 8 servings.
1 cup water
2 pink apples - Gala or Braeburn - thinly sliced
Juice of a lemon
food coloring (optional)
2 sheets of pie or puff pastry (1 pkg.)
1/4 cup apple butter/ jelly
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a 1-quart pot with water over high heat and bring to a boil. Slice apples in half, removing core, then slice each half thinly. Place in a bowl, pour lemon juice over slices and toss then pour boiling water over slices, stir, and set aside. If adding color, add drops of food coloring in water now.
Slice each of the sheets of pastry into eight equal strips. Smooth out one tablespoon of jelly per slice of pastry. Drain liquid from apples, and place slices in a double layer along one side of the pastry leaving the skin side of the apple above the pastry. Fold the bottom half of the pastry up to cover the bottom of the slices sealing both ends, then roll the strip of pastry and apples, being sure that the apples stay tucked into the edge of the pastry. Once rolled, press the end into the roll to seal it. Place each roll into an over-buttered muffin tin. Repeat, using up remaining ingredients.
Place in oven and bake for 20 - 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden. Remove from oven and remove tarts from tin immediately. Cool on a wire rack for five minutes. Place on a serving dish and sift powdered sugar over each tart before serving.