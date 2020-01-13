BOON — A Grand Rapids man died Sunday following a snowmobile crash in Wexford County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at approximately 12:55 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a crash on trail 3715 in Boon Township.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, lost control of his snowmobile while negotiating a turn and struck a tree, according to the press release. The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, did not survive.
Additional information on the incident is not available at this time.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Boon Township Fire Department, Selma Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS and Michigan Department of Natural Resources