REED CITY -- On a cold, overcast Saturday afternoon a group of family and friends gathered, hoping they could spark a lead to help solve the murder of Janette Roberson.
The group met at the Reed City Depot, wearing masks, socially distanced and with sanitizer on hand. Hoping, praying someone will step forward with key information. The group walked to the site of the murder and through downtown, trying to call attention to the murder.
Roberson, who was 27 at the time, was murdered in the pet department in the basement of Gambles store nearly 38 years ago on Jan. 19, 1983. It was a brutal murder that occurred sometime between 1 and 4 p.m. The store was open and customers were inside, but no witnesses came forward with enough information to target a suspect. Roberson’s body was found behind pet cages around 4 p.m. that day.
About a year after her murder, Jeff Cole was working an auto store in Reed City when a gentleman from Florida came in asking about the pet shop at Gambles.
“Why would a guy from Florida be asking about a pet shop in Reed City?” Cole said.
That query sparked an interest in the murder. Cole called the police and he said police interviewed the person for several hours and released him.
“I guess nothing ever came of it,” Cole said.
But Cole has stayed interested. He has been a part of all eight of the Justice for Janette’s walks, though he admits interest seems to be waning.
“It has been so long, people just give up,” Cole said. “That is something we (family and friends) can’t do. (The walk) is one ways to refresh it and keep it on everybody’s minds. There is somebody out there who knows something.
“If you know something, please contact the Michigan State Police or even the local police,” Cole continued. “Let’s see if we can get this solved.”