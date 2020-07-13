Potato salad is purely a personal preference. Hence, there are probably as many distinct potato salad recipes as there are cooks.
Some are creamy, some soft and tender, and others hot, spicy, or almost crisp. Potato salads are often served at different temperatures too, with German potato salads served warm or even hot, French potato salads served at room temperature, and American potato salads commonly — and safely — chilled.
Just about everyone has their own favorite, but it's fun to try something new. If you’re too afraid to shy away from a prized recipe you have carved into the back of your brain why not try jazzing it up with something like the addition of fresh vegetables. Some vegetables that compliment potato salad include cucumber, tomatoes, celery, green onion, sweet bell peppers, fresh dill, and English peas.
Another way to add interest to an old potato salad recipe is to switch up what potatoes to use. This can make a huge difference in its final taste.
While there are as many ways to make potato salad as there are people who make it, there are certain tips that serve to improve any recipe you use.
The first is to begin with the freshest ingredients because it always improves the outcome. No matter the recipe, a potato salad will always taste better when you begin with the best ingredients, especially the spices used.
A secret many restaurants use is to cook the potatoes on the day they plan to serve the salad. This is because cooked potatoes have a window of freshness that fades with time, just like bread.
Lastly, be sure to gently toss the potatoes with dressing ingredients while potatoes are still warm. This is because warm potatoes are better able to absorb flavors and ingredients than cooler or chilled potatoes can.
I now present you with a glorious, gastronomic globe trot that enables you to experience the world of potato salads — one hot potato at a time — from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy.
French Oh-la-la Potato Salad
Serves: 4.
1-pound small white potatoes
1-pound small red potatoes
2 tablespoons good dry white wine
2 tablespoons chicken stock
3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon unrefined sea salt
3/4 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup minced green onions (white and green parts)
2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
2 tablespoons minced parsley
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves
Cut potatoes into slices. Steam until cooked--can pierce easily with fork (can boil if you prefer). Drain in colander, saving water, and place a towel over potatoes to keep warm. Place in medium bowl and toss gently with the wine and chicken stock. Allow the liquids to soak into the warm potatoes before proceeding. Combine the mustard, vinegar, salt, pepper and slowly whisk in the olive oil to make an emulsion. Add the vinaigrette to the potatoes. Add the green onions, dill, parsley, and basil. Serve warm or at room temperature.
All-American Potato Salad
Serves: 12
2 eggs, hard-boiled, diced 1/4"
1/4 cup sweet pickle relish, drained
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup honey mustard dressing (optional)
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
5 large Russet potatoes, pre-baked
8 ounces fresh celery, diced 1/4"
1 1/2 ounces fresh green onion, sliced 1/4"
1 1/2 ounces fresh red peppers, diced 1/4"
Garnish: Fresh dill (optional)
In a mixing bowl, combine eggs with drained sweet relish, mayonnaise, honey mustard dressing, sour cream, and seasonings. Stir until well blended. While still warm, peel baked potatoes and dice pulp into 1/2" pieces. Add directly into dressing, folding in gently. Finish by adding celery, green onion, and red pepper. Fold gently. Cover and chill two hours before serving. Garnish with a fresh sprig of dill, if desired.
German Oompah-tato Salad
Serves: 6.
5 strips bacon
6 potatoes, washed and sliced
3/4 cup onions, chopped
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2/3 cup cider vinegar
1 1/3 cups water
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
In a large skillet, fry bacon until crisp; remove and set aside. Add potatoes and fry until cooked and crisp. Remove with slotted spoon and hold warm with bacon. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of drippings from pan then add onion and cook until tender and about to caramelize, about 4 minutes. Stir in flour, blend well. Add vinegar and water; cook and stir until bubbly and slightly thick. Add sugar and stir until it dissolves. Crumble bacon; gently stir in bacon and potatoes. Serve warm.
Splendid Spud Salad for One
Serves:1
1 large Idaho Russet Potato, peeled and cubed
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon diced pimiento
2 teaspoons finely chopped onion
2 teaspoons pickle relish
1/2 teaspoon mustard, optional
1/4 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Place cubed potato in a 9-inch square microwave-safe baking dish; cover and microwave at HIGH 4 to 5 minutes, or until potato is tender. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, pimiento, onion, relish, mustard, if using, salt and pepper, stirring well. Add to cooked potatoes, tossing gently to coat. Cover then refrigerate until chilled through.