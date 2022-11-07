HARRIETTA — To raise money for the Harrietta Funeral Committee the Harrietta Area Civic Club will be raffling off a hunter themed quilt made by Dora Zakrajsek during the annual Hunter's Dinner.
At the Civic Club’s September meeting, Dora, who recently passed at the age of 97, offered one of her handmade quilts to raise money for Harrietta organizations, including the Harrietta Funeral Committee. Dora was a long-time committee member, which assures that families of Harrietta residents will have a funeral luncheon at the Village Hall after funeral services, if requested.
The other organization raffle proceeds will go to is the Food Pantry, managed by the Harrietta United Methodist Church, and which has been very much in use this year.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $10 for three and are available at Horizon Books in Cadillac, at Chandler’s Café in Harrietta and at the Hunter's Dinner on Nov. 15.
The Hunters Dinner is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Harrietta Village Hall. It includes a homemade spaghetti dinner with either meat or meatless sauce, salad, garlic bread, dessert and coffee. There is a suggested donation of $10.