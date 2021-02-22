If food were designed specifically for a northern Michigan winter, I’d have to say that chili would find itself among the top 10. However, its origin, which is hotly debated, points to this dish originating in much hotter climates.
In fact, one claim is that the Aztec Indians invented chili by chopping up the conquistadors they conquered and then cooking them with peppers.
Another claim states that cowboys invented it by pounding dried beef, fat, pepper, salt, and chili peppers into a brick that was later boiled on the trail.
Still another claims that inmates at a Texas prison invented the dish by hacking extremely tough meat into fine pieces then boiling it with seasoning until it became edible.
In the 1900s, Latino women known as the chili queens, were also given credit for inventing chili, which came from them making bowls of it from dried red chilies and beef that they sold on the streets.
In the 1920s, Tom Kiradjieff, a Macedonian immigrant, created what would famously become known as Five-way Chili by simply changing the name of his old, Greek spaghetti recipe.
In the 1940s, Nicholas Lambrinides, who migrated to America from Kastoria Greece, came with his grandmother’s chili recipe in hand that was described as being as breathtaking as the Cincinnati skyline, so he renamed his chili Skyline Chili.
Last, but certainly not least was David Chasen of Chasen’s restaurant in California. In the 1960s he made the most sought-after chili in America.
He was so secretive about his recipe that he would come in on Sundays and personally whip up a batch to be frozen for the following week because he believed that chili was always best after it was reheated.
When made with fresh and hearty ingredients, chili can offer us a wide range of nutrition.
The tomato it contains can offer super-powered antioxidants. The spices can boost our metabolism and improve our circulation. Onions offer us natural cleansers. Garlic offers natural antibiotics, and the beans offer us an excellent source of cleansing and filling fiber, which is also the only food that good gut bacteria can eat.
When making chili at home it is always best to make your own spice blend because it not only adds more flavor by using better, higher quality ingredients, but it’s also far more economical, too.
Most seasoning mix packets contain lots of flour and cheap, refined sodium, as well as small amounts of chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, onion, and cayenne if it is a spicier blend.
The flour is present to thicken the chili, and to help bulk up the spice packet, but you can sub arrowroot powder or potato starch, which will also skirt gluten issues, or not add any at all.
If you’ve always made chili using those packets of chili seasoning mix then you are going to be in for a real treat when you make your own because fresh spices, without fillers, additives, and refined nonsense, offers you far more flavor that will give your chili a flavorful one-two punch.
Here now are some iconic ways to feel oh-so-warm inside with chili, and don’t be afraid to toss in something different in your chili — like shrimp — Enjoy.
Cincinnati Five-Way style Chili
1 tablespoon light olive oil
1/2 cup chopped onion
2 pounds ground beef
1/4 cup chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
1 bay leaf
1-ounce un-sweetened chocolate
2-10.5-ounce cans beef broth
1-15 ounce can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
Garnishments
1 can dark red kidney beans
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced avocado
Hot spaghetti
1 cup shredded cheddar/ jack cheese
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, about 7 minutes. Add beef, in batches, and cook until browned. Add chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, allspice, cloves, salt, bay leaf, chocolate, beef broth, tomato sauce, cider vinegar, and cayenne. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. It is best if refrigerated overnight and reheated gently the next day. Serve over hot spaghetti and top with Shredded cheddar/ jack cheese. Approximate servings per recipe:8.
Laura’s Slow-stewed Chili
Prep time: 5minutes; Cook time: 2 hours, 15 minutes; Total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes: Yield: 4 servings.
1 large sweet onion, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1-pound lean ground or chunked meat, your favorite
1-quart organic chicken bone broth or vegetable broth
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
3 tablespoons homemade chili seasoning mix (see recipe)
15 ounces kidney beans, drained
4 ounces tomato paste
In a heavy-bottomed, oven-proof pot over high heat, combine oil and onion. Stir and cook until onions begin to caramelize, about 5 minutes, then begin adding ground meat in small wads. Stir occasionally, and cook until meat begins to sear and gain crusty edges, about 7-10 minutes. Add half the vegetable broth then use a spatula to scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen bits, the add rest of broth, seasoning mix, beans, and tomato paste. Bring to boil then place pot, uncovered, in a 350-degree pre-heated oven, and stew for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onion, if desired, that day, or wait a day to make it even better.
Self-made Chili Seasoning Mix
1/2 cup chili powder
1/4 cup garlic powder
1/4 cup cumin
1/4 cup onion powder
2 tablespoons oregano
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon thyme (optional)
In a bowl, combine all ingredients then move to an airtight glass container.
To use: Use 2-3 tablespoons of this mix to replace one packet of store-bought chili seasoning mix. Add 1 teaspoon of a thickening agent (arrowroot powder, potato starch, cornstarch, or flour) to the tablespoons of spices just before blending into chili pot, if desired.
Skyline Chili
2-1/2 pounds lean ground beef
1- 15 ounce can tomato sauce
1-1/3 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
5 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1-1/4 teaspoons unrefined mineral salt
1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion salt
2 teaspoons steak sauce
1 quart water
Brown meat. Place all ingredients in a crock-pot, mix well. Cook for 12 or more hours on low. Approximate servings per recipe: 8.