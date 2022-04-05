BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac and McBain middle schools took home some titles at this year’s MathCounts rescheduled competition at Ferris State University on March 16.
MathCounts is a nation-wide math enrichment program for sixth- through eighth-graders. The local event is sponsored by the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers with financial support from Cargill and the Ferris State College of Engineering Technology.
A total of five schools participated this year at the Big Rapids event. These included Big Rapids Middle School coached by Darin Hooker, Cadillac Junior High with coach Jeremy DeVos, Crossroads Charter Academy with Paulette Warczinsky, St. Peters Lutheran School with coach Jeanna Watts, and McBain Middle School with coach Pat Maloney.
Last summer, MathCounts national decided to have the required Sprint and Target Rounds of problems done online in deference to COVID uncertainty.
The local event was scheduled for Feb. 17 on campus. However, due to an ice storm that day and school cancellations, mathletes had to do the required Sprint and Target Rounds on computers from home. The on-campus event this year included the Team Round and the exciting CountDown Round. Mathletes enjoyed a big lunch in the Quad Café and also got a fun and informative visit to the FSU Plastics and Rubber Labs during break time when some got to make their own bouncy ball.
Major sponsorship was provided by the Cargill Cares committee. Amador Mora, representing the committee, attended the event and presented trophies. Other sponsors included Ferris State’s College of Engineering Technology and Admissions Office.
The winning team this year was Cadillac Middle School with Crossroads and St. Peter’s taking second and third place, respectively. The top three individuals were Jacob Bellaire and Isla Rumohr of Cadillac, along with Casper Witherspoon of Crossroads. Isla Rumohr won the bracket style CountDown with Peter Geib from Big Rapids in second. The four mathletes who advanced to the State MathCounts earlier in March included Jacob Bellaire, Isla Rumohr and Veronica Van Enk from Cadillac along with Casper Witherspoon of Crossroads.
All first-, second- and third-place winners were awarded trophies. All participants in the competition will be presented certificates and all students, coaches and volunteers will receive a custom T-shirt, other prizes and lunch on campus.